Signs You're Using The Wrong Amount Of Detergent When Doing Laundry
While doing laundry is a pretty simple process, it's easy to make mistakes that can lead to a poor wash as well as potential washing machine problems. One of these common blunders is using either too much or too little detergent. To start doing laundry better, pay attention to the signs and make changes if you determine you're not actually using the correct amount of detergent.
Generally speaking, you want to use between 1 and 2 tablespoons of detergent, depending on the load size. Assuming a medium load size of between 4 and 6 pounds, a standard washer will need about 1 to 2 tablespoons of liquid detergent. A small load may require only 1 tablespoon while a large load may require 2 tablespoons. For high-efficiency machines, use HE-friendly laundry products that are made with them in mind, like Biokleen natural laundry detergent. However, if you do use regular detergent in one of those machines, use about one-third of the normal amount. When using powdered detergent in a washer, the same rules apply. You can use slightly more or less depending on how soiled your clothes are. Also, check the directions on your detergent for extra help determining the correct amount for your load.
Both overusing and underusing detergent can lead to similar issues. For example, with overuse, you may notice leftover detergent residue on your laundry. If using too little detergent, clothes and linens won't get fully cleaned. Both can lead to skin irritation when wearing your clothes.
How to tell if you're using too much laundry detergent
Using too much detergent is a more common mistake than not using enough. If you're using too much laundry detergent, the residue will remain on your clothes once you're done washing them. Your clothes will also be somewhat stiff rather than soft, and there might be white marks on them. If you're using too much laundry, your skin could become irritated or you may even have respiratory issues when wearing your clothes.
The machine itself may also show signs of detergent overuse. Too much soap can clog the washing machine's plumbing and cause sour-smelling laundry. This can lead to more suds in the washing machine than would be normal, and can even cause the washer to stink. If you notice these signs, start an empty cycle without detergent to help wash it off, and then use less detergent going forward — there's likely a lot remaining in the washer from previous loads.
How to tell if you're not using enough laundry detergent
While this problem is less common, some people use too little detergent in the wash, and as a result, their clothes don't end up getting fully clean. One of the clearest signs that you aren't using enough detergent is if your clothes are coming out of the wash lacking freshness and with unpleasant odors. You may also notice discoloration and stains that aren't coming out, even if you're using the best settings to wash your clothes.
Like with washing with too much detergent, you may also experience skin irritation and rashes could develop due to leftover dirt and grime from unclean clothes. The washer or dryer could also start to look dirty. If you're using too little detergent in the wash, however, avoid overcorrecting with a lot of extra laundry products. Simply add a bit more in to the wash without overdoing it. Remember to aim for a good middle ground and to check your detergent's directions if you want your clothes to come out of the wash in the perfect condition.