Signs You're Using The Wrong Amount Of Detergent When Doing Laundry

While doing laundry is a pretty simple process, it's easy to make mistakes that can lead to a poor wash as well as potential washing machine problems. One of these common blunders is using either too much or too little detergent. To start doing laundry better, pay attention to the signs and make changes if you determine you're not actually using the correct amount of detergent.

Generally speaking, you want to use between 1 and 2 tablespoons of detergent, depending on the load size. Assuming a medium load size of between 4 and 6 pounds, a standard washer will need about 1 to 2 tablespoons of liquid detergent. A small load may require only 1 tablespoon while a large load may require 2 tablespoons. For high-efficiency machines, use HE-friendly laundry products that are made with them in mind, like Biokleen natural laundry detergent. However, if you do use regular detergent in one of those machines, use about one-third of the normal amount. When using powdered detergent in a washer, the same rules apply. You can use slightly more or less depending on how soiled your clothes are. Also, check the directions on your detergent for extra help determining the correct amount for your load.

Both overusing and underusing detergent can lead to similar issues. For example, with overuse, you may notice leftover detergent residue on your laundry. If using too little detergent, clothes and linens won't get fully cleaned. Both can lead to skin irritation when wearing your clothes.