The Downsides Of Using Powder Laundry Detergent (& What To Try Instead)

Powder laundry detergent has long been a household staple for cleaning clothes, but it comes with a few significant downsides that may leave you reconsidering your options. From difficulties dissolving in cold water to potential residue buildup on fabrics and washing machines, powdered formulas aren't always the most efficient or eco-friendly choice.

First, let's talk about water temperature. When it comes to determining the best setting to wash your clothes, it's generally recommended to use cold water, not just for fabric care but also for energy savings. In fact, nearly 90% of the energy used by your washing machine goes toward heating the water. That's where the powder vs. liquid detergent debate heats up. Liquid detergents are designed to dissolve easily in water at all temperatures, while powder detergents tend to need hot water to break down effectively. This is because the main filler ingredient of liquid laundry detergent is water.

The problem with powder detergent that doesn't fully dissolve is twofold: it can leave chalky white residue on your clothes, and it might cause trouble in your plumbing. Powder that doesn't dissolve properly can accumulate in your drains, increasing the risk of clogs, especially when used in excess. These clogs happen because the powder can clump together, leading to potential headaches with your plumbing down the line.