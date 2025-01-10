Prolong The Life Of Your Washing Machine With These Maintenance Tips
Washing machines top the list of appliances that are under-appreciated in life, but wreak absolute havoc when they die unexpectedly. Dirty clothes pile up at an alarming rate, and hand washing each item or driving across town to the nearest laundromat is time-consuming. Every day spent without a washing machine is torture, and replacing them is expensive. However, the physical, psychological, and financial pain of a broken washing machine can be avoided — or at least postponed — by following a few easy tips.
Simply using the wrong detergent or wrong amount of detergent can not only damage your machine, but even void your warranty, costing you thousands of dollars. Which leads us to our first washing machine maintenance tip — don't follow any maintenance tips until you've read your washing machine's warranty and user guide. These documents will clearly outline the do's and don'ts of caring for your specific brand, including the type of detergent you should use. To further prolong the life of your appliance, avoid overloading your machine, and clean it regularly to improve efficiency.
Tips to keep your washing machine running like new
Using more than the recommended dose of detergent causes your machine to work much harder than necessary to remove the excess suds, affecting your machine's overall lifespan. So can using the wrong detergent. For instance, if you have a washing machine labeled HE (high-efficiency), you need to use an HE compatible detergent, such as Tide Ultra Oxi liquid laundry detergent. Otherwise, your machine will be left with residue after each cycle, causing leakage and other problems. There are also downsides for using powder laundry detergent, like it not dissolving completely and blocking the plumbing. Always read labels and choose your detergent carefully — it could add years to the life of your machine.
So can a regular cleaning routine. Removing residual detergent, dirt, and hard-water build-up from your drum and trays can improve efficiency, subsequently lowering your utility bills and producing cleaner clothes. To get the inside of your washer sparkling clean, drop in an Affresh washing machine cleaner tablet and run on a hot water cycle once a month or every 30 cycles. Like with detergent, it's important to choose a cleaning agent that is approved by the manufacturer.
Finally, don't overload your machine, which can cause an imbalance. The powerful vibrating that happens with an unbalanced washing machine drum causes massive wear and tear. This can also occur if your machine isn't perfectly level.
How long should a washing machine last?
A well-cared for washing machine should last at least 10 to 15 years, while an abused appliance may only last up to seven. This is true for top-load, front-load and stackable washer and dryer sets. This means simply choosing the correct cleaning agents and detergents could double your machine's lifespan. It doesn't mean it'll never need professional repairs, but they should be minor and won't require replacement.
Consistent leaks or needed repairs, persistent smells, or several higher-than-normal utility bills could be signs it's time to replace your washer. Asko, Miele, and Speed Queen appliances have an expected lifespan of over 20 years, with excellent warranties to match, while well-known brands like GE, LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Maytag machines have an expected lifespan of 10 years or more. Of these, Maytag offers one of the best warranties, with five years of unlimited parts and labor, and a 10-year limited parts warranty for the motor and wash basket.
You'll probably do thorough research before you choose a washer, but the research shouldn't stop once the purchase is made. Carefully read your warranty and user manual to avoid easily avoidable mistakes and get as many years out of your purchase as possible.