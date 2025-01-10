Prolong The Life Of Your Washing Machine With These Maintenance Tips

Using more than the recommended dose of detergent causes your machine to work much harder than necessary to remove the excess suds, affecting your machine's overall lifespan. So can using the wrong detergent. For instance, if you have a washing machine labeled HE (high-efficiency), you need to use an HE compatible detergent, such as Tide Ultra Oxi liquid laundry detergent. Otherwise, your machine will be left with residue after each cycle, causing leakage and other problems. There are also downsides for using powder laundry detergent, like it not dissolving completely and blocking the plumbing. Always read labels and choose your detergent carefully — it could add years to the life of your machine.

So can a regular cleaning routine. Removing residual detergent, dirt, and hard-water build-up from your drum and trays can improve efficiency, subsequently lowering your utility bills and producing cleaner clothes. To get the inside of your washer sparkling clean, drop in an Affresh washing machine cleaner tablet and run on a hot water cycle once a month or every 30 cycles. Like with detergent, it's important to choose a cleaning agent that is approved by the manufacturer.

Finally, don't overload your machine, which can cause an imbalance. The powerful vibrating that happens with an unbalanced washing machine drum causes massive wear and tear. This can also occur if your machine isn't perfectly level.