Get The Inside Of Your Washer Sparkling Clean With A Handy Household Essential

Dr. Charles Gerba, professor of virology at the University of Arizona, has spent his career studying household pathogens. In a laundry study of 60 four-person families, he found that one-fourth of the families had fecal matter inside their empty machines, and one-fifth had E.coli. Salmonella, hepatitis A, norovirus, and staphylococcus (a bacteria found on the skin), are just some of the germs that can live through an average wash cycle and contaminate future loads. While your detergent may be getting your clothes looking clean and smelling fresh, it is doing nothing to kill the invisible bacteria lurking within.

Now that your panties are in a twist (which, according to Dr. Gerba, have about a tenth of a gram of feces in the average pair), you're probably wanting to clean your washing machine ASAP. So let's see how to properly clean it with something you already have on your shelf — hydrogen peroxide.

You may have used hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant for open wounds, or mixed it with lemon juice and water to make an all-purpose cleaning spray. But you can also use it to disinfect and deodorize your washing machine. It not only kills bacteria, but also the mold that often grows in the gasket (the rubber seal around your washer's door or lid), and even serves to get rid of the mildew smell that accompanies it. To top it off, hydrogen peroxide is also a great eco-friendly alternative to bleach — which will certainly kill lingering bacteria, but contains harsh chemicals — so let's examine how to use it to get your moldy, bacteria-laden machine sparkling clean.