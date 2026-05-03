How To Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor With This Affordable IKEA Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How many times a day are you picking a kitchen towel off the floor? We feel your pain. Even the most painstakingly careful drape over the oven handle often ends up a crumpled mess by the end of the day. If you're doing some serious meal prep or baking, it can become a literal workout. That's why people turn to all kinds of fixes — from baskets to hooks — to control the kitchen towel chaos. However, according to hundreds of IKEA customers, a simple magnetic clip is actually the best solution.

The product in question is the KUNGSFORS Magnetic Clip, a skinny, low-profile set of kitchen organizers sold in a three-pack for $8. The shiny, stainless steel finish and longer length could understandably make you mistake them for a few glorified chip clips. Designed by IKEA's Ehlén Johansson, they're a lot more than that. The durable pinch-spring clips are part of the restaurant kitchen-inspired KUNGSFORS collection. Each of the 3 ¼-inch clips has a magnet on the back that's strong enough to hold a wet kitchen towel (or a shopping list, recipe card, or whatever else you usually store on the front of your fridge).

If you're working with a one-wall kitchen design that puts your sinkful of dishes too far away from your fridge, these clips can still work well for you. Since they're magnetic, you can add a small piece of X-bet Magnet Super Sticky Magnetic Tape from Amazon to a nearby wall or on the inside of a cabinet door to get your kitchen towels off the floor and at your fingertips.