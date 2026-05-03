How To Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor With This Affordable IKEA Find
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How many times a day are you picking a kitchen towel off the floor? We feel your pain. Even the most painstakingly careful drape over the oven handle often ends up a crumpled mess by the end of the day. If you're doing some serious meal prep or baking, it can become a literal workout. That's why people turn to all kinds of fixes — from baskets to hooks — to control the kitchen towel chaos. However, according to hundreds of IKEA customers, a simple magnetic clip is actually the best solution.
The product in question is the KUNGSFORS Magnetic Clip, a skinny, low-profile set of kitchen organizers sold in a three-pack for $8. The shiny, stainless steel finish and longer length could understandably make you mistake them for a few glorified chip clips. Designed by IKEA's Ehlén Johansson, they're a lot more than that. The durable pinch-spring clips are part of the restaurant kitchen-inspired KUNGSFORS collection. Each of the 3 ¼-inch clips has a magnet on the back that's strong enough to hold a wet kitchen towel (or a shopping list, recipe card, or whatever else you usually store on the front of your fridge).
If you're working with a one-wall kitchen design that puts your sinkful of dishes too far away from your fridge, these clips can still work well for you. Since they're magnetic, you can add a small piece of X-bet Magnet Super Sticky Magnetic Tape from Amazon to a nearby wall or on the inside of a cabinet door to get your kitchen towels off the floor and at your fingertips.
IKEA's magnetic clips keep your kitchen towels where you need them
Does the five-second rule count for kitchen towels that have fallen on the floor? It's hard to say. But according to nearly 200 IKEA customers who've given them a five-star rating, you'll be debating how often you need to wash your kitchen dish towels a lot less by picking up a few of the affordable KUNGSFORS magnetic clips. "Attractive and works well for posting anything on the fridge. Holds a dish towel on the dishwasher too," said one. "I stick them on my refrigerator and I hang things like my measuring cups off them and [the] clip is great for holding dish towels or notes," wrote another. Others raved about the sleek design that doesn't scratch delicate kitchen surfaces, along with the overall magnet strength. "I realized how strong these little clips are when I hung my dish towel on the side of the fridge with one. Geez! It's a strong magnet, and a well-made clip. Love 'em!" reported a happy user.
Once you've gotten your kitchen towels under control, IKEA customers say the clips work just as well at holding other items that tend to end up on the floor. One person used them to keep hats, scarves, and gloves contained in a closet. Another said they were an RV must-have. According to one parent, they can even help organize a middle school locker! Less than a dozen people gave the affordable IKEA find a one- or two-star rating after the clips scratched their refrigerator doors. However, many more people reported heavy-duty use with absolutely no issues at all, describing the magnetic clips as a great value for the money.