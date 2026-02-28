The Truth About How Often You Should Wash Your Kitchen Dish Towels (Really)

Your kitchen towels see a lot of action, but you probably aren't cleaning them as frequently as you should. After all, those towels are essential for drying hands, drying produce after a wash, wiping up spills, and getting gunk off your fingers as you chop, mix, pour, and sauté. As a result, kitchen towels tend to hang onto a whole bunch of debris and dampness throughout each day — and an awful lot of bacteria, too. So, if you're washing your towels once a week or less, you're going to want to change your habits. According to research conducted by experts, you should wash your kitchen towels once they're damp — which could be as often as daily or every other day.

Just how dirty can kitchen towels get in the span of a few days? Well, bacteria thrives in damp conditions. If you've ever reached for a towel only to discover it's still damp from your last use, it might be time for a wash. Experts have discovered that humid, damp towels that aren't washed can cause bacteria to proliferate. A 2014 study discovered kitchen towels are covered in heterotrophic bacteria, coliform bacteria, and E. coli. The study found that infrequent washing had the biggest impact on just how much E. coli was hanging around. Similarly, a 2018 study reported that 49% of the kitchen towels tested contained bacterial growth, with coliform, E. coli, and S. aureus (the bacteria responsible for staph infections) all present.