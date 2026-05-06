Eliminate Yellow Sweat Stains From Laundry Using A Cheap Household Staple

After a few nights of sleep, those crisp white sheets you just bought may not look so crisp and white anymore. Similarly, the bright white T-shirt you love to wear may start to develop yellow stains under the armpits after a few wears. The good news is that while discoloration may be a part of laundry life, it doesn't need to stick around. And, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg or an excessive amount of time getting rid of them.

All you need to do is reach way back and grab a box of borax. Borax powder, or sodium borate, is a mineral blend of sodium, boron, and oxygen. People have been using it since the 19th century in their laundry, thanks to its ability to soften water and remove impurities, help with oil dispersion, keep dirt from redepositing on clothing, and act as a bleaching agent.

You have a few options for using borax in the laundry. Either make a paste from it to spot treat stains (like underarm yellowing) or add it directly to an entire load of whites to remove yellowing. As always, practice common sense and safety when handling borax. It can irritate your eyes and is poisonous (borax is also used as a weed killer, after all). Keep the box out of reach of pets and children.