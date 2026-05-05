Goodbye, Kitchen Countertop Clutter: This Dollar Tree DIY Gives You Your Space Back
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If having more countertop space in your kitchen sounds like a dream come true, you're not alone. After all, it can be difficult to prepare meals or have a child do their homework at the counter when there's simply not enough room. Clutter is oftentimes the culprit behind the issue. Sure, you could remodel your kitchen — but there's an alternative that's way more affordable, being that it uses Dollar Tree items. YouTuber Bargain Bethany demonstrated how you can combine a handful of plant brackets and wood planks to create a kitchen wall shelf. The extra surface will help free up some countertop space for you.
It's a brilliant Dollar Tree hack if you're sick of kitchen countertop clutter. Food jars, cooking tools, and knick-knacks can notoriously take over, reducing room for activities. But a DIY wall shelf gives them a home that utilizes vertical space instead of your counter. The project begins with a pair of Garden Collection Metal Hanging Plant Brackets from Dollar Tree. They're what will hold the Crafters Square Wood Planks up. Purchase three of the 16 x 4.5-inch planks and glue them together to create a sturdy shelf. Another option would be to pick up a thicker plank from a home improvement store, but keep it roughly the same size.
Create an inexpensive wall shelf that'll help reduce countertop clutter
Begin by finding a spot in your kitchen where having a shelf would be the most beneficial. Use a measuring tape or level to find where the brackets should be installed, marking the wall. Just make sure that the shelf will sit high enough that it doesn't get in the way of your countertop activities. Secure the plant brackets to the wall using a drill and screws. If you're a renter or just want a temporary solution for lightweight items, you could use Command Strips and just one wood plank instead. Next, glue your planks together to form a single unit.
Add glue to the tops of the brackets, then set the plank on top of them to make a shelf. Transfer some of the items that are cluttering your countertop onto the new surface. It can be cooking oils, seasonings, mugs, canisters, or pieces of kitchen decor. But the storage doesn't end there. You can also slide a wooden rod through the openings of the metal brackets, creating a clever solution for hanging kitchen towels. You could place S-hooks on the rod for storing some of your handled cups, too.
The total cost of the Dollar Tree supplies should be approximately $7, which might make it enticing to build multiple shelves in different areas of the kitchen. For example, install one near the stove, then one above the counter where everyday items like keys and sunglasses typically collect. It would be easy to beautify the shelves by covering them with peel-and-stick tiles or contact paper. For example, this Heroad Wood-Grain Contact Paper would give the shelf a lovely farmhouse finish. You could also simply paint the shelf to match your other kitchen features.