Goodbye, Kitchen Countertop Clutter: This Dollar Tree DIY Gives You Your Space Back

Begin by finding a spot in your kitchen where having a shelf would be the most beneficial. Use a measuring tape or level to find where the brackets should be installed, marking the wall. Just make sure that the shelf will sit high enough that it doesn't get in the way of your countertop activities. Secure the plant brackets to the wall using a drill and screws. If you're a renter or just want a temporary solution for lightweight items, you could use Command Strips and just one wood plank instead. Next, glue your planks together to form a single unit.

Add glue to the tops of the brackets, then set the plank on top of them to make a shelf. Transfer some of the items that are cluttering your countertop onto the new surface. It can be cooking oils, seasonings, mugs, canisters, or pieces of kitchen decor. But the storage doesn't end there. You can also slide a wooden rod through the openings of the metal brackets, creating a clever solution for hanging kitchen towels. You could place S-hooks on the rod for storing some of your handled cups, too.

The total cost of the Dollar Tree supplies should be approximately $7, which might make it enticing to build multiple shelves in different areas of the kitchen. For example, install one near the stove, then one above the counter where everyday items like keys and sunglasses typically collect. It would be easy to beautify the shelves by covering them with peel-and-stick tiles or contact paper. For example, this Heroad Wood-Grain Contact Paper would give the shelf a lovely farmhouse finish. You could also simply paint the shelf to match your other kitchen features.