Not Handles, Not Pulls: A Clever Way To Hang Kitchen Towels & Keep Them Off The Floor

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After drying the dishes, where do you stash your towel? Keeping kitchen towels off the counter allows them to dry, so they won't become hotbeds of germs. The handle on the oven or refrigerator door is a popular spot, as are the knobs of the cabinets, but towels in these places tend to either get in the way, fall to the floor, or look unattractive (or all three). When draped over an oven door, a kitchen towel can also be a fire hazard. A better option, as TikToker gigixelle demonstrates, is to give your kitchen towels a designated hanging spot, ideally near the place where you use them most: the sink.

Using a Command Large Double Hook means you can hang towels without screws or nails, making it a perfect option for renters or anyone looking for a quick and damage-free solution to keep towels accessible but out of the way. It's easy to remove adhesive wall hooks, allowing you to reposition the towels or take the hook down entirely when it's time to change things up.

Choose a towel hook that coordinates with your cabinet or lighting fixtures for a cohesive look throughout your kitchen. If you have brass fixtures, pick a brass Command hook, or choose a silver-colored hook to coordinate with stainless steel or brushed nickel fixtures. Meanwhile, the matte black meshes with a modern look. You can also consider how to mix metals to create an attractive complement for your kitchen's other hardware.