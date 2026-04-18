Not Handles, Not Pulls: A Clever Way To Hang Kitchen Towels & Keep Them Off The Floor
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After drying the dishes, where do you stash your towel? Keeping kitchen towels off the counter allows them to dry, so they won't become hotbeds of germs. The handle on the oven or refrigerator door is a popular spot, as are the knobs of the cabinets, but towels in these places tend to either get in the way, fall to the floor, or look unattractive (or all three). When draped over an oven door, a kitchen towel can also be a fire hazard. A better option, as TikToker gigixelle demonstrates, is to give your kitchen towels a designated hanging spot, ideally near the place where you use them most: the sink.
Using a Command Large Double Hook means you can hang towels without screws or nails, making it a perfect option for renters or anyone looking for a quick and damage-free solution to keep towels accessible but out of the way. It's easy to remove adhesive wall hooks, allowing you to reposition the towels or take the hook down entirely when it's time to change things up.
Choose a towel hook that coordinates with your cabinet or lighting fixtures for a cohesive look throughout your kitchen. If you have brass fixtures, pick a brass Command hook, or choose a silver-colored hook to coordinate with stainless steel or brushed nickel fixtures. Meanwhile, the matte black meshes with a modern look. You can also consider how to mix metals to create an attractive complement for your kitchen's other hardware.
How to hang your kitchen towels with an adhesive hook
No matter which hook you choose, make sure it's large enough to support the weight of a damp towel or two. The large Command hooks can hold up to four pounds, but you could upgrade to the Command X-Large Triple Hooks if you want an even sturdier hanger. Pick a spot in your kitchen near where you plan on using the towels, such as the side of a cabinet or the wall by your sink. Ideally, the towels will be easy to grab once hanging but not in the way. Stand by your sink, and practice reaching out for a towel before you choose the location of the hook.
@gigixelle
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Follow the directions on the hook's package to attach it to the wall. Find the proper placement by hanging a towel on the hook and holding it to the mounting surface. Move it to a mounting point where the towel hangs at just the right spot. Usually, you'll need to clean the surface with rubbing alcohol and then press the adhesive onto the wall or cabinet before slipping the hook over top. Wait at least one hour before hanging the towels from the hook.
Command hooks come in various styles for holding curtain rods, coats, bath towels, and more, many of which you can use for this hack to bring just the right accent to the kitchen. But they aren't your only options for hanging towels. Skip the adhesive entirely by using suction cup hooks, such as SOCORIA Suction Cup Hooks, to hang your towels. Alternatively, attach a magnetic hook or towel bar to the side of the refrigerator to save space and keep kitchen towel clutter off the counter without having to drill into the wall.