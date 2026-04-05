Keep Kitchen Towels Off Countertops With A Space-Saving Stick-On Storage Fix

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When it comes to storing dish towels, many utilize a dishwasher or oven handle, though this can often contribute to a kitchen looking sloppy or cluttered. Others use out-of-sight, under-sink slide-out towel bars to keep kitchen towels off countertops and conceal their dish rags, but then you need to open the cabinet to access them. And that's not always the easiest thing to do when you have soaking wet hands or a spill racing across the countertop. Others find all of this too annoying and simply toss their towels haphazardly on the counter ... only for them to be halfway across the room or lying somewhere unexpected when they're needed most. There has to be a better way, a middle ground between hidden, inaccessible storage and a crumpled mess on the countertop for all to see, right?

Luckily, there sure is! Create a dedicated spot to hang your dish towels and keep them off the counter by adding a magnetic towel bar, like the LEKUSHA Magnetic Towel Bar, to the side of your fridge. Because the bar is on the side of the appliance, making wonderful use of unused vertical space, the towel is more tucked away and subtle in the room. At the same time, the convenient location makes it quick and easy to grab when needed. Plus, you can take the aesthetic a step further by using S hooks to hold other lightweight items and style it like a high-end kitchen rail. This clever storage solution will work well for anyone who has the side of their fridge exposed (not built-in to a cabinet), especially one that's located in close proximity to the sink. Since the non-permanent magnetic rail is dependent only on having a metal surface to stick to, this unique way to keep kitchen towels off the countertop is completely renter-friendly and requires no tools whatsoever.