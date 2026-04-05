Keep Kitchen Towels Off Countertops With A Space-Saving Stick-On Storage Fix
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When it comes to storing dish towels, many utilize a dishwasher or oven handle, though this can often contribute to a kitchen looking sloppy or cluttered. Others use out-of-sight, under-sink slide-out towel bars to keep kitchen towels off countertops and conceal their dish rags, but then you need to open the cabinet to access them. And that's not always the easiest thing to do when you have soaking wet hands or a spill racing across the countertop. Others find all of this too annoying and simply toss their towels haphazardly on the counter ... only for them to be halfway across the room or lying somewhere unexpected when they're needed most. There has to be a better way, a middle ground between hidden, inaccessible storage and a crumpled mess on the countertop for all to see, right?
Luckily, there sure is! Create a dedicated spot to hang your dish towels and keep them off the counter by adding a magnetic towel bar, like the LEKUSHA Magnetic Towel Bar, to the side of your fridge. Because the bar is on the side of the appliance, making wonderful use of unused vertical space, the towel is more tucked away and subtle in the room. At the same time, the convenient location makes it quick and easy to grab when needed. Plus, you can take the aesthetic a step further by using S hooks to hold other lightweight items and style it like a high-end kitchen rail. This clever storage solution will work well for anyone who has the side of their fridge exposed (not built-in to a cabinet), especially one that's located in close proximity to the sink. Since the non-permanent magnetic rail is dependent only on having a metal surface to stick to, this unique way to keep kitchen towels off the countertop is completely renter-friendly and requires no tools whatsoever.
Put a magnetic towel bar on the fridge for elevated storage
To add a fridge-side towel bar to your kitchen, begin by selecting a magnetic rail that suits your home's style. There are many options when it comes to design, from modern matte black to traditional silhouettes and vintage bronze metals. Select a finish that complements your kitchen's aesthetic. The bar should be less than the depth of your appliance, with the size of a standard refrigerator being about 30 to 36 inches deep. Counter-depth models are 24 to 30 inches deep. An adjustable towel bar will allow you to customize the length for your exact fridge and the items you want to store on the rail. Once you have the perfect magnetic bar, installation is as simple as securing it to the side of your fridge with the magnetic supports.
For only a single towel, you can keep your new kitchen rail small and minimal. Some designs with a removable center rod will also hold a roll of paper towels alongside or instead of your dish towel. Alternatively, add brass S hooks, such as these YANGQIHOME Brass S Shaped Hooks, to a longer bar for hanging a couple mugs, small hanging baskets, kitchen utensils, wooden cleaning brushes, dried herbs, or any attractive items you'd use to style a typical small kitchen rail. With this easy addition for the side of the fridge, you won't have to spend another day looking at an ugly rumpled dish towel on your countertops.