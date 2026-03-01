Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Countertop With A Unique Thrift Flip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A pastry cutter may not be the first thing you think of when you're deciding where to hang your dish towels, but this common thrift store item doubles as a smart kitchen towel storage solution. Rather than having to hang your towels from the handles of appliances like the oven or fridge, where they often fall to the dirty floor, an old school pastry cutter will help to neatly hang dish rags and keep them in place. Plus, adding an extra spot for your towels in the kitchen keeps your space more organized and gives you a little bit more storage. Hooks are a common solution for creating a spot to hang towels, but opting for vintage pastry cutters also adds a bit of cute, farmhouse style decoration as well.

Vintage dough cutters typically have a straight wooden handle that's connected to a curved metal piece designed for slicing pastries. The rounded shape holds towels securely, making it a game-changing hack to keep kitchen towels from falling. Oftentimes, the metal portion has a row of multiple thin bars to help cut sections of dough. This could be used to hold several dish towels back to back, creating more storage space without having to use multiple hangers. However, this will only work with clean, dry towels, as damp ones need more room to dry. When you need a spot to hang a wet towel, have an empty pastry cutter ready to hold just one rag for a quick solution.