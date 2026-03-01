Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Countertop With A Unique Thrift Flip
A pastry cutter may not be the first thing you think of when you're deciding where to hang your dish towels, but this common thrift store item doubles as a smart kitchen towel storage solution. Rather than having to hang your towels from the handles of appliances like the oven or fridge, where they often fall to the dirty floor, an old school pastry cutter will help to neatly hang dish rags and keep them in place. Plus, adding an extra spot for your towels in the kitchen keeps your space more organized and gives you a little bit more storage. Hooks are a common solution for creating a spot to hang towels, but opting for vintage pastry cutters also adds a bit of cute, farmhouse style decoration as well.
Vintage dough cutters typically have a straight wooden handle that's connected to a curved metal piece designed for slicing pastries. The rounded shape holds towels securely, making it a game-changing hack to keep kitchen towels from falling. Oftentimes, the metal portion has a row of multiple thin bars to help cut sections of dough. This could be used to hold several dish towels back to back, creating more storage space without having to use multiple hangers. However, this will only work with clean, dry towels, as damp ones need more room to dry. When you need a spot to hang a wet towel, have an empty pastry cutter ready to hold just one rag for a quick solution.
How to transform vintage pastry cutters into towel holders
For this storage trick to keep towels neat and save space, all you'll need to do is hang your vintage pastry cutters in your kitchen. One easy way to do this is to insert nails into the side of a piece of large, wooden kitchen furniture. Use two nails that are the same length apart as the space below your pastry cutter's handle. After the nails are in place, simply hang the utensil's handle on them and you'll have a nifty spot for your dish rags. You might hammer nails into a wall to hold your pastry cutters and take advantage of vertical space in a small kitchen. If you want a more temporary solution, try sticking Command strips onto the back of the handles to secure your unique towel hangers to the wall. Hang several pastry cutters in your kitchen for extra towel storage.
Alternatively, you could mount your pastry cutters onto a wooden board, like a thrifted cutting board, that can then be hung on the wall. This adds a bit more decoration to your towel storage, with the board acting like a frame. Once your pretty kitchen towels are hanging from these classic baking tools, your space will be more functional and have a pop of cottagecore style. If you can't find a vintage pastry cutter at your local thrift store, old school cookie cutters with rounded or knob handles can double as absolutely adorable tea towel holders.