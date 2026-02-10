Sick Of Kitchen Towel Clutter? This Storage Trick Keeps Them Neat & Saves Space
Kitchen towels are often thrown over appliance handles, shoved into a messy drawer, or take up precious countertop space, but this small kitchen organization idea can maximize tiny spaces and keep your towels neat and out of sight: using the inside of a cabinet door. Even if your cabinet space is somewhat limited, the inside of a cabinet door is a great place to stash your tea towels to keep them easy to access without cluttering your kitchen. With hooks, a towel bar, or another over-the-cabinet-door solution, your towels will have a designated and hidden spot to hang. Putting the dish towels on the inside of your sink's cabinet door also makes it easy to grab one when your hands are wet.
This clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels can also be budget-friendly. With a couple of adhesive hooks, you can make extra room to hang your towels inside your cabinet without much of an investment. If you plan to install a bar or an over-the-door organizer, make sure to measure the inside of your cupboard first to ensure there's enough room. When hanging wet towels inside cabinets, you may need to periodically leave the door open to allow air flow for the rags to dry.
Storing tea towels on the inside of your cabinet door
While a few simple hooks will get the job done, there are tons of options for storing kitchen towels on the inside of your cabinet door. If your towels easily slip off the hooks, consider installing towel holders on the cabinet door, which allow you to push the corner of the towel inside and then hold it in place. A four-pack of adhesive hooks, such as these S&T INC. Round Adhesive Push Towel Hooks, is about $10 on Amazon, making this an affordable and easy solution.
Alternatively, opting for an over-the-cabinet-door organizer will free up valuable space and give you numerous ways to neatly store your kitchen towels. For example, you might choose a towel bar that hangs inside the cabinet or a set of connected hooks. If you need to store a lot of towels, a basket that hangs over the door would be the perfect spot to hide your clean, folded towels.
Other items that are cluttering your kitchen, such as oven mitts, can also be easily hung inside your cabinets to keep your space tidy. This trick is also perfect for renters, as adhesive and over-the-door options are entirely removable. Now, you can keep your space neat, and your towels will still be within reach.