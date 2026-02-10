Sick Of Kitchen Towel Clutter? This Storage Trick Keeps Them Neat & Saves Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen towels are often thrown over appliance handles, shoved into a messy drawer, or take up precious countertop space, but this small kitchen organization idea can maximize tiny spaces and keep your towels neat and out of sight: using the inside of a cabinet door. Even if your cabinet space is somewhat limited, the inside of a cabinet door is a great place to stash your tea towels to keep them easy to access without cluttering your kitchen. With hooks, a towel bar, or another over-the-cabinet-door solution, your towels will have a designated and hidden spot to hang. Putting the dish towels on the inside of your sink's cabinet door also makes it easy to grab one when your hands are wet.

This clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels can also be budget-friendly. With a couple of adhesive hooks, you can make extra room to hang your towels inside your cabinet without much of an investment. If you plan to install a bar or an over-the-door organizer, make sure to measure the inside of your cupboard first to ensure there's enough room. When hanging wet towels inside cabinets, you may need to periodically leave the door open to allow air flow for the rags to dry.