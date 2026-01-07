This Common Thrift Store Item Doubles As A Smart Kitchen Towel Storage Solution

Before you head out to score the perfect thrifted towel storage, it's important to take stock of your needs. Do you have a massive collection of towels that will require multiple baskets, or could you get away with just one decent-sized basket? Knowing where you want to place the basket will also help. For example, if you plan to mount your baskets on the wall you might want to opt for wire baskets, as they are easy to mount.

An advantage with mounted wire baskets is that you can also attach S-hooks to the bottom and hang your in-use towels there to dry. Better yet, use those S-hooks to hang your thrifted basket on a wall-mounted towel bar. If the basket only takes up half of the bar, you can hang any towels currently in-use on the other half to dry instead.

When choosing where to put your basket of towels, the possibilities are nearly endless. That said, there are a few places you should avoid. For example, putting a basket of towels in the drawer under your oven is a potential fire hazard. If you have a small countertop, you'll probably want to avoid placing the basket there as well. Once you've found the right basket and the perfect spot to place it, don't be afraid to dress it up with fun dish towels for an easy kitchen refresh.