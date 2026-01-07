This Common Thrift Store Item Doubles As A Smart Kitchen Towel Storage Solution
When it comes to kitchen storage and organization ideas, most items have a natural, obvious place. For example, dried goods go in your pantry, produce in the fridge, dishes in the cupboards, and cutlery/utensils in the drawers. Storing your kitchen towels, on the other hand, can be a bit trickier. Stuffing them in a drawer is one option, but if your drawers are too shallow, the towels can quickly become an unorganized mess. Some chose to store the towels in their main linen closet, but then you don't have easy access to a kitchen towel when you need it. Luckily, there's an easy answer to your kitchen towel storage issues, and you can find it at your local thrift store — baskets.
Baskets are abundant at most thrift stores, coming in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and materials, making it easy for you to find one that will store all your kitchen towels efficiently. A basket offers the best of both worlds because it keeps your towel collection both out-of-sight and easily accessible. If you're willing to get a little creative with placement, this common thrift store find quickly becomes smart kitchen countertop storage. You can also wall-mount the baskets to make use of vertical space, or hang them on the inside of your kitchen cabinets — there are so many possibilities.
How to store your kitchen towels in thrifted baskets
Before you head out to score the perfect thrifted towel storage, it's important to take stock of your needs. Do you have a massive collection of towels that will require multiple baskets, or could you get away with just one decent-sized basket? Knowing where you want to place the basket will also help. For example, if you plan to mount your baskets on the wall you might want to opt for wire baskets, as they are easy to mount.
An advantage with mounted wire baskets is that you can also attach S-hooks to the bottom and hang your in-use towels there to dry. Better yet, use those S-hooks to hang your thrifted basket on a wall-mounted towel bar. If the basket only takes up half of the bar, you can hang any towels currently in-use on the other half to dry instead.
When choosing where to put your basket of towels, the possibilities are nearly endless. That said, there are a few places you should avoid. For example, putting a basket of towels in the drawer under your oven is a potential fire hazard. If you have a small countertop, you'll probably want to avoid placing the basket there as well. Once you've found the right basket and the perfect spot to place it, don't be afraid to dress it up with fun dish towels for an easy kitchen refresh.