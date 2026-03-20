Keep Kitchen Towels Off Countertops With A Smart Sliding Storage Solution

One thing that makes it easier to add a slide-out towel bar than install a pair of drawer slides is that there's only one — that is, there's no drawer that has to be aligned perfectly within a set of slides in order for it to pull out as intended. Product information for the Rev-a-Shelf version, for instance, says it takes just 5 minutes to install the slide-out towel bar. However, it's still important to read the dimensions of the slide-out shelf before buying it to make sure it'll fit into the designated space in the cabinet under the sink. Also, make sure you have ample clearance to slide the towel bars out of the cabinet, as they need space to move.

Hold the towel bar horizontally in the designated area, and use a level to ensure that it is parallel with the floor. Mark its position with pencil in case it slips, and then insert the screws that came with the towel bar — note that you may have to drill holes into the cabinet before installing the bar. Some models have a cover that slides over some of the mechanical portions of the bar. If yours does, snap that on, add your towels, and you're done. Since the towels are stored out of your sightline, it can be easy to forget about them from time to time. So, remember to wash those kitchen towels regularly to ensure they're fairly sanitary.