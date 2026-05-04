Ditch Plastic Bins: A More Stylish Way To Store Spare Linens Without A Linen Closet
Not having a linen closet might seem like a big deal, but you really can live without it. In fact, many people feel like there's no need for a linen closet anymore. Why? Because there are several alternatives that keep your towels and bed linens organized and clean. One versatile option is to find a freestanding hutch that fits your space and vibes with your style. Oh, and it needs to have good shelving and drawers to help you stay organized.
Of course, you could build a linen closet for your bathroom, but that's an involved process that can be quite pricy with all of the studs, drywall, and hardware you'll need. With a hutch, you can place it anywhere and move it to a new location if you find a better purpose for it. Plus, a beautiful stand-alone cabinet acts as a centerpiece, whether you position in the hallway, the bathroom, or your bedroom.
If you already have a hutch that you don't use, repurpose it into a linen closet. If you don't have furniture that will work, you could buy a new hutch, but thrifting a storage piece makes this upgrade a little more exciting. Check secondhand shops, garage sales, and local selling group posts to find the perfect piece with the detailing and style that fits your home. You'll likely end up with something a lot more unique at a fraction of the cost of buying new.
Repurpose a freestanding hutch to use for linen storage
Before you start looking for the perfect hutch-turned-linen-closet, decide where you want to put it. In or near the bathroom is a common spot. Or, you might put a small hutch in your guest room, even if you have a main linen closet, so your guests have their own stash of towels and extra bedding. Knowing the location helps choose the size and style of cabinet — in a tight space, you might have to watch how far the hutch doors swing, for example. Or you might skip doors completely in favor of a piece with drawers and open shelving. When taking measurements, note the swing of doors in the area to make sure you don't block them.
Consider your preferred storage type for towels and linens. Shelves are common in dedicated linen closets, but hutches often have a mix of open shelving, drawers, and shelves hidden behind doors. Drawers and hidden shelves help keep dust away from the linens. If the unit has drawers, look at the interior size to estimate how much they'll hold.
Clean your thrifted hutch well, especially on the inside where your linens will go. Painting or staining the piece gives it a fresh look, and adding wallpaper at the backs of the shelves is a fun way to incorporate patterns. Once the finishes are just right, it's time to load the unit. You can still use all of your favorite linen closet organization hacks, like Martha Stewart's trick for perfectly stored sheets. (Hint: she uses pillowcases as storage bags.)