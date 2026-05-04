Ditch Plastic Bins: A More Stylish Way To Store Spare Linens Without A Linen Closet

Not having a linen closet might seem like a big deal, but you really can live without it. In fact, many people feel like there's no need for a linen closet anymore. Why? Because there are several alternatives that keep your towels and bed linens organized and clean. One versatile option is to find a freestanding hutch that fits your space and vibes with your style. Oh, and it needs to have good shelving and drawers to help you stay organized.

Of course, you could build a linen closet for your bathroom, but that's an involved process that can be quite pricy with all of the studs, drywall, and hardware you'll need. With a hutch, you can place it anywhere and move it to a new location if you find a better purpose for it. Plus, a beautiful stand-alone cabinet acts as a centerpiece, whether you position in the hallway, the bathroom, or your bedroom.

If you already have a hutch that you don't use, repurpose it into a linen closet. If you don't have furniture that will work, you could buy a new hutch, but thrifting a storage piece makes this upgrade a little more exciting. Check secondhand shops, garage sales, and local selling group posts to find the perfect piece with the detailing and style that fits your home. You'll likely end up with something a lot more unique at a fraction of the cost of buying new.