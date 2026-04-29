Why There's Simply No Need For A Linen Closet Anymore

One of the easiest ways to say goodbye to a linen closet? Stash your items in baskets or hampers. Storage baskets and hampers come in a vast array of materials, from metal to woven natural fibers to plastic, and they're available in a huge range of sizes and styles (including with or without lids). Best of all, they hide whatever you place inside and make it look neat and organized. You can put linens in baskets and store them in a walk-in closet, or use them for stylish towel storage in the bathroom where they're easy to find.

You could tuck your linens away in multifunctional furniture, too. Storage benches, for example, are attractive accent pieces that can sit at the foot of your bed (or elsewhere in your home) for seating and stashing spare sheets, blankets, and more. Storage ottomans work similarly, offering you out-of-sight storage space and seating in a single piece that looks great. Plus, you can place a pair of ottomans at the foot of your bed for a twist on the storage bench trend.

Another great approach for managing small spaces — or anyone who'd like to keep their linens out of sight — is to use under-bed storage solutions. Zippered fabric bags slide underneath the bed frame and corral spare sheets, comforter inserts, and blankets. For more structured storage, choose low-profile plastic lidded bins that will also fit under your bed. Some variations even include wheels for super-simple access, as well as divided lids that make it easy to reach in and grab items without fully pulling the bin out.