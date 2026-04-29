Why There's Simply No Need For A Linen Closet Anymore
A linen closet seems like a handy home feature. After all, it's a dedicated space to stash sheets, towels, pillowcases, and more. But far too often, a dedicated linen closet becomes crowded, messy, and full of mystery items stacked in disorganized piles. With their typically slim profile and often cramped overall dimensions, linen closets can wind up presenting more of a headache than a convenient, neatly organized space, making it near impossible to find that spare set of guest towels (even if you did your due diligence and followed all the linen closet organizing 101 principles). If you're tired of combatting the chaos — or you simply live in a home that doesn't have a dedicated linen storage space — we've got good news: You don't actually need a linen closet anymore, because there are more customizable, better-organized, and sleek linen storage solutions that fit seamlessly into the bedroom, laundry room, or other spaces across the home.
Ditching the linen closet opens you up to more versatile organization tools. By de-centralizing your storage space, you will put the bedding and towels for each room in more convenient locations where you actually need them. Whether you're looking for compact, easy-to-organize setups for one-bedroom apartments or freestanding cabinets that'll work in bedrooms or laundry rooms, there are plenty of smart linen-ready solutions that don't keep you resigned to a built-in closet.
Baskets, hampers, and storage furniture can hide your linens
One of the easiest ways to say goodbye to a linen closet? Stash your items in baskets or hampers. Storage baskets and hampers come in a vast array of materials, from metal to woven natural fibers to plastic, and they're available in a huge range of sizes and styles (including with or without lids). Best of all, they hide whatever you place inside and make it look neat and organized. You can put linens in baskets and store them in a walk-in closet, or use them for stylish towel storage in the bathroom where they're easy to find.
You could tuck your linens away in multifunctional furniture, too. Storage benches, for example, are attractive accent pieces that can sit at the foot of your bed (or elsewhere in your home) for seating and stashing spare sheets, blankets, and more. Storage ottomans work similarly, offering you out-of-sight storage space and seating in a single piece that looks great. Plus, you can place a pair of ottomans at the foot of your bed for a twist on the storage bench trend.
Another great approach for managing small spaces — or anyone who'd like to keep their linens out of sight — is to use under-bed storage solutions. Zippered fabric bags slide underneath the bed frame and corral spare sheets, comforter inserts, and blankets. For more structured storage, choose low-profile plastic lidded bins that will also fit under your bed. Some variations even include wheels for super-simple access, as well as divided lids that make it easy to reach in and grab items without fully pulling the bin out.
Freestanding storage offers organization and decor in one
Another reason linen closets aren't necessary anymore? Instead of a separate, dedicated linen closet, you can opt for a much more versatile freestanding cabinet. The very first "linen closets" back in the 17th and 18th centuries were actually freestanding cabinets, and adopting this storage solution will allow you to choose a cabinet size and configuration that works for your sheets, blankets, towels, and other items. Plus, a freestanding option may double as a piece of decor. You could even customize these pieces to make them look like they're built in, if you want the look of a "traditional" linen closet without the cramped, narrow dimensions.
Alternatively, you can choose a shelving unit to create an open linen closet, using the shelves to place neatly-folded towels, sheets, and other linens. Or, if you don't want the visual clutter (or worries about dust), place baskets on the shelves to stash items inside for a neat look regardless of how well you folded your linens. Need another smart solution? Try a cubby-style shelving unit, which is designed to let fabric bins or woven baskets slide in for effortless organization. You can dedicate each cubby to an item or item type to make it easy to find pillowcases, blankets, or hand towels when you need them.