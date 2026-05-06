16 Best DIY Paper Towel Storage Ideas Perfect For Small Spaces
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Paper towels are one of those home essentials most households can't go without. Unfortunately, in small spaces, it can be tricky to find a place for paper towels without creating clutter or taking up valuable storage or workspace. Most people end up leaving rolls on top of countertops, and letting backup rolls take up entire shelves in closets and pantries. Thankfully, there are plenty of DIY storage ideas that can store all your paper towel rolls conveniently in small home spaces.
Below are 18 of the best paper towel storage ideas for compact spaces. These ideas provide solutions for storing singular rolls, as well as bulky multi-packs. Most of the methods utilize unused vertical space by stowing the paper towels on a wall. This gets them out of common storage areas, so you have more room for other everyday essentials and appliances. However, they'll still be within range for emergency clean-ups.
The projects vary in difficulty. Some are doable with minimal materials, and require as little as a single tension rod. Other ideas are a bit more creative and require woodworking, like one that involves building a DIY wall shelf and rod holder. In any case, you may no longer have any need for a traditional countertop holders, which leaves them free for other genius ways to reuse a paper towel holder around a home.
Make a designated paper towel drawer
Save space on a kitchen countertop by making a genius paper towel drawer. Most standard paper towel rolls are between 4.5 and 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall, but the drawer space should be slightly larger, around 5.5 by 13 inches. Lay extra rolls in the drawer horizontally, and pull it open when you need a sheet. Crafty individuals can also transform the end of the drawer into a dispenser by assembling a 1-inch-diameter dowel rod and a compatible socket.
Stow a stack of paper towels behind two tension rods
Try out a genius tension rod storage trick to keep extra paper towels stored out of the way. Install two tension rods, like the Aizesi Spring Tension Rods, on a shelf with enough vertical space. Closets or pantries are the best locations for convenience. Install the rods a little over 5 inches from the wall, leaving just enough room to horizontally lay paper rolls on top of one another. As you remove rolls, the stack should fall down, keeping the space organized and easy to restock.
Store a paper towel roll on the inside of a cabinet door
There's another way to save valuable countertop space in a small kitchen. Store a paper towel roll on the inside of a cabinet door, and take advantage of a space that's hardly ever used. DIY your own rod, or opt for the renter-friendly Astofli Paper Towel Holder. This holder comes with an adhesive backing, so there's no need to permanently drill or screw into the cabinets. Since paper towels are lightweight, it shouldn't have any trouble staying attached.
Strap extra paper towels on the inside of a pantry or closet door
Here's another space-saving way to store paper towels with bungee cords. However, this method is more renter-friendly and requires a door. Grab a pack of four over-the-door hooks, like the Mars-Rock Over The Door Metal Hooks, placing two on the top and two on the bottom of a pantry, closet, or other interior door. Hook a pair of bungee cords in between them, creating about six feet of space to store excess towels.
Install an under-cabinet paper towel holder
If there isn't enough room in kitchen cabinets to cram a paper towel, there's another convenient place to assemble a rod. As long as the underside of the cabinets have a smooth finish, you can attach an adhesive-based rod. The best spot is next to a refrigerator or wall, so the towel holder is out of the way and not blocking any counter space. Pick a color finish that matches your other kitchen appliances and fixtures, so it seamlessly fits with the rest of the interior design.
Install a tension rod above a door for surplus towel storage
There is one small space hack that's guaranteed to work in most homes, even with overflowing closets, drawers, cabinets, or countertop clutter. Instead of storing surplus paper towels behind vertically-placed tension rods or bungee cords, take advantage of the often-unused space above an archway or door. All you need is a single tension rod that stretches horizontally from one wall to the other with no obstructions. Install it about 2 to 3 inches from the wall, and arrange the paper towels standing straight up.
Turn a towel bar into a paper towel holder
Repurpose a budget-friendly towel holder like the Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar for disposable paper towels. This metal holder is designed to stick out the bottom of cabinets, creating a hanging dispenser that doesn't take up space on countertops. This specific bar is only available in a stainless steel finish but you should be able to find others with different looks online or in home goods stores. If you don't mind a little extra DIY, modify yours to match your kitchen theme by spraying it with a few layers of Rust-Oleum Ultra Cover Gloss Spray Paint in an alternative color.
Hang a metal paper towel holder from a top cabinet
A standard paper towel holder, like a Cooking Concepts Paper Towel Holder, is a staple in many households. Although practical, it can get in the way if you don't have much counter space to work with. Take an unconventional approach and insert the metal rod along the bottom of a top cabinet. If your cabinets are a traditional design, it should slide over the bottom without impeding the closing mechanism. This hangs paper towels snugly beneath your topmost cabinets, so they take up minimal space but still easy to access when needed.
Use a hanger as a convenient paper towel holder
Homeowners who aren't concerned about aesthetics can repurpose a hanger as paper towel storage for small spaces. Use a pair of wire cutters to cut the middle out of a traditional clothing hanger's bottom rung. Tuck a paper roll in the middle, and hang the hook wherever it's most convenient. In example, you could hang it on a wall hook in your kitchen or on the edge of a wire shelf in a garage. Plastic hangers are mold- and rust-resistant, making them an ideal storage solution in any room.
Attach a paper towel holder to a bathroom mirror corner
It's convenient to keep a roll of paper towels in a bathroom for everyday cleaning, but small spaces may not have anywhere you can store them. Consider sticking the rolls on the bottom corner of your mirror using any holder with an adhesive backing. Pick a rod that matches your cabinet knobs, sink, or other bathroom accents, so it doesn't disrupt the interior design. Also, ensure the rod's material and adhesive are designed for humid environments, such as the Bollove Paper Towel Holder, which is made of stainless steel.
Install a combination paper towel holder and spice rack
Crafty individuals can make a dual-purpose paper towel holder out of wood. YouTuber DIY with Deon details how to build a combination towel holder and spice rack using plywood and dowels. This creates extra storage for both spices and cleaning materials. Finish off the wooden project with a stain that complements your kitchen cabinets to ensure the design holds up to humidity and potential food spills. Once the stain dries, attach it to an empty wall, backsplash, or a refrigerator exterior using screws or Command Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips.
DIY a paper towel and tool storage rack in a garage
There's another DIY design that's perfect for storing multiple items, including paper towel rolls, in small spaces. Follow Jesse does DIY on YouTube's walkthrough for building a towel, glove, and miscellaneous supply cabinet using their Etsy Compact Garage Cabinet Plans. Completing this project requires plywood, a dowel jig, non-mortise hinges, and rod brackets. You'll also need paint or wood stain to add a finishing touch and seal it to withstand humidity and varying temperatures. This is a great idea for small sheds or garages.
Build a custom paper towel holder with a shelf
Make a wood shelf with a dowel for paper towels that you can use in virtually any space. The top can hold plants, a catch-all tray, and any other home decor, while also stocking an emergency roll of paper towels right below. This is ideal if you're looking for a unique wall decor idea but also don't have much room to work with. The YouTuber One Minute Workbench shared his Towel Holder & Shelf Combo Plans for free, so anyone with standard woodworking tools can DIY this project.
Craft a wooden under-cabinet holder for a paper towel roll
If you're looking for a way to seamlessly fit your paper towels into a kitchen design, craft a wooden holder that matches your cabinets instead of buying the conventional ones available in stores. Use a hacksaw and three wood slabs to replicate the YouTuber Hesswoodwork's simple paper towel holder. Paint over the slabs in a water-resistant stain that matches your cabinetry. The key to finding the right match is to choose a stain with a similar temperature and sheen. Keep in mind, extra layers of stain will darken the color.
Turn PVC pipes into a handy dispenser
There are many DIYs for repurposing PVC pipes at home, and one easy idea creates optimal storage for a paper towel in limited space. Start by connecting a one-inch PVC pipe and a Charlotte Pipe 90-Degree PVC Elbow and affixing it beneath a table, cabinet, or open countertop. Make the towel holder portion from a one-inch wide pipe and a Charlotte Pipe PVC Tee, and connect it to the other pipes. If you want to recolor the PVC pipes, sand them down with 220-grit sandpaper before applying a plastic spray paint.
Create a stylish, beaded hanging paper towel holder
Hang a paper towel anywhere you have room, while showing off your personal style and crafting skills. This idea requires only basic tools and supplies, including a wood dowel, leather cord, hot glue, scissors, and wooden beads. Combine the products as seen in Factory Direct Craft's YouTube tutorial. Opt for wood beads for a more rustic, natural look, or use glassy, solid-colored beads for a more elegant or modern aesthetic. This hanger can go virtually anywhere, working as a solution when you're out of room on shelves and countertops.