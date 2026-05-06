16 Best DIY Paper Towel Storage Ideas Perfect For Small Spaces

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Paper towels are one of those home essentials most households can't go without. Unfortunately, in small spaces, it can be tricky to find a place for paper towels without creating clutter or taking up valuable storage or workspace. Most people end up leaving rolls on top of countertops, and letting backup rolls take up entire shelves in closets and pantries. Thankfully, there are plenty of DIY storage ideas that can store all your paper towel rolls conveniently in small home spaces.

Below are 18 of the best paper towel storage ideas for compact spaces. These ideas provide solutions for storing singular rolls, as well as bulky multi-packs. Most of the methods utilize unused vertical space by stowing the paper towels on a wall. This gets them out of common storage areas, so you have more room for other everyday essentials and appliances. However, they'll still be within range for emergency clean-ups.

The projects vary in difficulty. Some are doable with minimal materials, and require as little as a single tension rod. Other ideas are a bit more creative and require woodworking, like one that involves building a DIY wall shelf and rod holder. In any case, you may no longer have any need for a traditional countertop holders, which leaves them free for other genius ways to reuse a paper towel holder around a home.