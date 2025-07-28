11 Genius Ways You Never Thought To Use An Old Paper Towel Holder In Your Home

Did you know your average old paper towel holder that sits on your countertop can be transformed into something new? If you were getting ready to toss out those old paper towel holders or dispensers (or know where to get some inexpensive ones, like from the Dollar Tree), hold off on that clean-out because there's a whole roster of things you can turn them into. From clever storage solutions to becoming parts of tasteful furniture, these metal kitchen staples can do so much more than just hold a paper towel upright.

For some of these ideas, it may require a quick trip to the hardware or craft stores, while others you can use the holder pretty much intact, but in a novel way. While some hacks will call for quite a bit of construction and crafting, there are plenty of easy lifts. However, if you choose to reuse the holder, it'll get you wondering how you can reuse other seemingly mundane things in your home in unexpected, but brilliant ways (maybe these old pillow case hacks will pique your interest, or even these clever ways to reuse dryer lint? Yes, that really is a thing!).