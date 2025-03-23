Smart Ways To Use Old Pillows Around Your Home Instead Of Getting Rid Of Them

Pillows have been there to help us sleep for thousands of years, dating back to 7,000 B.C. in Mesopotamia. They were initially used as a luxury for the wealthy as a way to keep their head raised above the ground, preventing insects from crawling on their faces while they slept. Fast forward to now, and it's hard to imagine a home without them. Pillows serve many purposes ranging from providing the ultimate comfort for a good night's rest to decorative throw pillows to liven up a chair or couch. However, pillows aren't made to last forever, so what do we do with them when it's time for a replacement?

Over time, pillows will start to fall flat, get lumpy, or develop a musty smell. In fact, they may even be a home item you're not replacing enough, even if you regularly wash them. With proper care, experts generally recommend that you replace your pillows every one to two years to keep them hygienic and supportive. However, just because it's time for an upgrade doesn't mean you have to toss your used pillows in the bin. Fabric from old pillowcases and fluff from worn-out pillows can provide the perfect materials for several beginner-friendly DIY products. So, before you get rid of them, first take a moment to consider if there's a way to breathe new life into something else.