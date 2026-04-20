This Genius Pull-Out Drawer Finally Gets Paper Towels Off Your Kitchen Counter

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Paper towels are one of those unsightly but necessary kitchen staples in our homes. For those who want easy, unencumbered access, having a not-so-pretty countertop or under-cabinet roll holder on display is tolerable. Alternatively, those who put aesthetics at the forefront — ahem, like the interior designer writing this very article — tend to hide their paper towel roll in a cabinet or pull-out drawer, only to fumble with dripping wet hands to get those absorbent little lifesavers out from behind closed doors. Surely there has to be a happy medium between ugly and convenient, right? Well, funny you should ask, because a huge part of my job over the past 13 years of space planning and designing kitchens has been staying up-to-date with cabinet storage innovations. And I'm happy to report that the future of paper towels is officially here!

What started as a genius solution created by custom cabinet makers has become a seriously smart and not-so-exclusive kitchen storage solution. Enter the paper towel drawer, a clever take on the typical upper cabinet drawer. Instead of a solid drawer front, these feature a window-box opening to access an interior compartment for paper towels. Because most of the utilitarian aspects are housed within the drawer itself, the paper towels are mostly hidden under your countertop and below eye level. However, the access window means there's no cabinet front standing between you and the towel you need to quickly wipe countertop spills. Sounds perfect, no? Well, execute it incorrectly, and you'll be forever cursing your not-so-functional drawer. To avoid that, I'll break down all the details to make sure this brilliant paper towel storage solution actually works as well as you hope.