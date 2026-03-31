23 Smart Ways To Repurpose PVC Pipes: You'll Wonder Why You Didn't Think Of These Sooner

When working on plumbing, PVC pipes are almost always an essential asset. Over years of DIYs and repairs, it's easy to accumulate a collection of randomly-sized pipes. Fortunately, these pipes have many uses beyond plumbing projects, and there are dozens of home and garden DIYs that put these popular plastic tubes to work.

Below are 23 ways you can repurpose PVC pipes around your home and garden. They vary greatly, from DIY decor ideas to innovative home solutions. You can craft anything, from chic vase centerpieces for fancy dining room tables, to utilitarian storage organizers for garage tools. These projects use a wide variety of PVC pipe types and sizes, so it should be easy to find an appealing idea that uses spare pipes you already have at home. However, you should also be able to find any necessary pieces in abundance at local home improvement stores.

As a heads up, some of these concepts require more in-depth craftsmanship, while others are as simple as sliding pipes over table legs. Most are doable by amateur DIYers, as long as you own — and know how to operate — common cutting tools such as hacksaws, miter saws, or pipe cutters. If you already have any of these tools on hand, you'll definitely wonder why you didn't think to repurpose extra PVC pipes even sooner.