23 Smart Ways To Repurpose PVC Pipes: You'll Wonder Why You Didn't Think Of These Sooner
When working on plumbing, PVC pipes are almost always an essential asset. Over years of DIYs and repairs, it's easy to accumulate a collection of randomly-sized pipes. Fortunately, these pipes have many uses beyond plumbing projects, and there are dozens of home and garden DIYs that put these popular plastic tubes to work.
Below are 23 ways you can repurpose PVC pipes around your home and garden. They vary greatly, from DIY decor ideas to innovative home solutions. You can craft anything, from chic vase centerpieces for fancy dining room tables, to utilitarian storage organizers for garage tools. These projects use a wide variety of PVC pipe types and sizes, so it should be easy to find an appealing idea that uses spare pipes you already have at home. However, you should also be able to find any necessary pieces in abundance at local home improvement stores.
As a heads up, some of these concepts require more in-depth craftsmanship, while others are as simple as sliding pipes over table legs. Most are doable by amateur DIYers, as long as you own — and know how to operate — common cutting tools such as hacksaws, miter saws, or pipe cutters. If you already have any of these tools on hand, you'll definitely wonder why you didn't think to repurpose extra PVC pipes even sooner.
Use PVC pipes as legs for a customized table
Who knew products from the plumbing aisle were the key to crafting a voguish dining room table? You'll need a set of four 3- to 4-inch-wide PVC pipes, matching end caps, and four compatible flanges, like the Oatey PVC Closet Flanges. You'll also need a VidaXL Oval Table Top, or another tabletop in the style of your choice. Follow @blondesigns's ingenious TikTok tutorial to connect all the pieces, making a distinctive dining table that shows off your DIY skills and personality.
Craft a unique rustic contemporary vase
You'll need a few narrow PVC pipes, wooden dowels, and other tools to make this multi-tiered vase for chic, contemporary, and modern interiors. Other necessary supplies include caulk, paint, a band saw, a sander or sandpaper, and super glue in order to follow all the steps in @hometalk's TikTok. In this creative DIY, the caulk isn't used for structural purposes. Rather, it creates a textured surface on the PVC pipe exterior. Once completed, the vase stands on its own as a unique sculpture, and the tubes can hold dried flowers and foliage.
Design an outdoor drying rack
Since PVC pipes are made for plumbing, they're moisture-resistant. Assemble multiple pieces and connectors together to craft any-size drying rack. The necessary supplies for this idea vary depending on the design. For most builds, you'll need an assortment of 1-inch PVCs, three-way connectors, T-connectors, and 45-degree connectors. Follow eHow's PVC Towel Rack instructions if you need more guidance for assembling this project. You can leave this stand by the back door, by a pool, in a laundry room, or anywhere else you might need a drying rack in a pinch. Just add a drip tray if you want to protect the floors underneath.
Add fluted paneling to a home office desk
Minimalist furniture is on the way out, but you don't have to say goodbye to your bland furniture sets. Instead, upgrade a boring office desk with a fluted design using plumbing pipes. Measure the desk to calculate how many narrow tubes it'll take to wrap around the surface. Use Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Construction Adhesive to attach the PVC cylinders to a wood board before connecting the whole facade to the desk, as seen in @tiffanie.anne's TikTok. Brighten the design with some color by sanding and priming the pipes before painting.
Design a one-of-a-kind tiered floor lamp
Most PVC pipes are somewhat heat-tolerant and can handle temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If assembled with no-heat, LED bulbs, you can make a safe, eclectic floor lamp for bedrooms and living rooms. Saw a PVC tube into eight even pieces, wrap them with peel-and-stick vinyl, and stack them using a broomstick affixed to a wooden base, as seen in yardhacks0's TikTok. Add a long strip light down the center to make an ambient floor lamp or use battery-powered bulbs in each section of tubing. Keep in mind that light doesn't pass through plastic very well, so this won't work as a task light.
Make a lamp inspired by a Disney classic
Create a lamp that looks like it's out of a modernized version of "The Beauty and the Beast." You'll need a 4-inch wide cylinder, two end caps, black peel-and-stick wallpaper, one-way mirror film, a wood slab, faux rose petals, and battery-powered fairy lights. Assemble the final product like @my_home_by_kendra's original TikTok. Fortunately, most fairy lights are LEDs, which give off very little heat in comparison to other bulbs, making them safer for this idea. The floor lamp can be styled in any classy interior, and it works well as ambient lighting.
Craft a gorgeous outdoor flower arch
You may have heard of the hack that repurposes pool noodles into a stunning arch. This hack follows a similar idea but for a more permanent piece of decor. It takes multiple PVC pieces — which are detailed in @theflippedpiece's TikTok tutorial – in addition to pool noodles, spray paint, and artificial foliage. The pipes serve as the base and frame, creating a solid foundation for the decorative part of the project. Just slide the slitted pool noodles over the PVC and paint them a natural shade. Wrap chicken wire around the noodles, and use it to attach enough flowers and leaves to create an overgrown arch.
Construct decorative electronic candle holders
Upcycle PVC pipes into a high-end decor idea that serves as a classy candle holder. You'll need a 4-inch pipe cut into two sections that are 2 ½-feet and 2-feet tall, respectively. Sand down the surface of the PVC pipe and spray paint it in a solid color for a modern look. Then use Liquid Nails or E6000 Craft Adhesive to glue a glass plate to the bottom of the PVC pipe and a glass candle holder to the top. Insert an electronic candle inside the vase. Real candles can pose a fire hazard if this homemade piece is knocked over.
Upcycle PVC pipes into chic curtain rods
All that's required is a 1-inch PVC pipe and multiple end caps to make a curtain rod that's indistinguishable from a store-bought piece. Cut the PVC to about 3 to 6 inches longer than each side of a standard-size window. Add end caps and drill belt loops into the wall with a drywall screw and anchor through which you'll hang your rod. Just avoid using this trick on extra-large windows. The longer the PVC piece, the more it will sag in the center — especially if you use it to hold heavy drapes or a layered window treatments.
Make a worm tower for gardens
If you're looking for natural ways to boost your garden, try making a PVC worm tower. Worm towers are excellent for feeding worms with compost, encouraging them to aerate nearby soil and spread nutrients throughout a garden. Drill holes around one end of a 5- to 6-inch-wide PVC pipe and bury it about a foot deep in the soil. Tuck a garden pot on top to enclose the tower. If you're feeling extra creative, upgrade this project even further by adding a bee bath to the top as seen in @compostable.kate's TikTok.
Assemble automatic feeders for farm animals
Make a dry food feeder for farm animals using this trick. TikToker @mama_sparks19 specifically designed hers for chickens. She used a 4-inch PVC pipe, several elbows, a threaded drain cleanout, and a screw plug to assemble these feeding dispensers. It's very important that you secure the top with a plug to keep rain and humidity out of the tubes. Otherwise, you'll have a moldy mess to take care of. When done right, this concept makes it easy to feed chickens or any other outdoor pets, without having to enter and exit their enclosure.
Design a 3D modern vase
Turn an old plastic container into an artsy vase with this clever upcycle. You can use any 8-inch-tall bucket or vase as the base. You'll also need a pile of 1-inch PVC pipes, cut to identical lengths. Arrange these cuttings around the exterior of the container with super glue, sand them down, and spray paint them with a matte or glossy spray paint. Add Reusable Metal Gold Straws in the crevices between each pipe to create a stylish modern vase for decorative centerpieces and flower arrangements.
Make a cylindrical scratching post for cats
Every passionate DIYer with cats knows that PVCs are perfect for homemade scratching posts. All you need is a 4-inch pipe, two end caps, sisal rope, and a hot glue gun. I recommend choosing a thicker rope to save yourself time. Thin ropes can take hours to spin around the entire diameter of a PVC pipe, which will make this project far more tedious than it needs to be. Secure the scratching post to a vertical surface like @beccabyhand's TikTok, or screw it to a heavy, wood base for a freestanding design.
Build a massive cat tree out of pipes
DIY scratching posts are just the beginning of potential pet projects. With a little more work, you can turn a scratching post into a more exciting cat tree. This project can be executed in many ways, depending on how many platforms and posts you want to include. You'll need several pieces of plywood, 4-inch PVC pipe, sisal rope, several end caps, hardware, and super glue. Make sure you don't make the tree too tall, as it will be unsteady unless you also bolt the upper levels to an empty wall.
Air out dirty shoes on a PVC rack
This shoe rack idea isn't stylish, but it's extremely practical for airing out smelly boots at the end of a long day. You'll need the various PVC pieces listed in @tastydeal92's TikTok. Each PVC pipe holds a shoe upside-down, making it great for draining water and airing them out from all sides. You can place this practical piece by any high-traffic door, such as your garage, back door, or front door, to remind household members to keep their dirty shoes outside or away from main living areas.
Assemble a bike rack
Keep your expensive bike propped up properly while in storage by crafting your own standing bike rack. All you need is a 1-inch PVC pipe, elbow connectors, three-way connectors, and glue. The design is straightforward, but the YouTuber DIY Willy has a helpful tutorial that can help walk you through a similar design. The finished result isn't particularly chic, but it's small and practical for cluttered garages. You can always sand and spray paint the surface to better fit your aesthetic if you don't like the standard white color.
Make a PVC vase that looks like terracotta
If you love the rustic look of terracotta, but don't like the dusty texture, try emulating the look with plumbing materials. The DIYers at Hunker used PVC Pipe to make a stylish pot. They used a short plumbing piece, an unfinished wood round, wood glue, and spray paint. Glue the cylinder upright over a slightly wider wood round. To achieve the terracotta look, you'll need to mix a textured paint such as Rust-Oleum Stone Creations Spray Paint with a reddish paint and primer, like Rust-Oleum's Satin Cinnamon Spray Paint.
Support indoor and outdoor gardens with PVC stakes
Garden stakes are one of those things people buy for convenience, but they aren't necessary purchases. You can use any stick-like home improvement item to serve the same purpose, including a PVC pipe. Pick up a 1-inch pipe, and saw it so it's long enough to support your plants while sitting about 6 inches deep in the ground. Use a soft material to tie the plants to these stakes, such as cotton fabric or 100% natural twine. These materials are less likely to damage the stems and hurt growing plants.
Organize individual cables, cords, and wires
Upcycle an old PVC pipe into an ingenious organization idea. Cut a wide cylinder into shorter pieces, and tuck cables, cords, wires, and other easily-tangled home items into individual compartments. Put the cylinders in a drawer or storage bin, facing up, so each cord is separated and easy to find as needed. This idea doesn't have much aesthetic value, but it's a great way to keep closets, dressers, and other storage spaces better organized.
Sort power tools in individual pipes
PVC pipes already have a look that fits a garage aesthetic, and they're ideal for tool storage. You'll need a 3-inch wide PVC pipe. Generally, you'll need about 1 foot of length per power tool. PVC Fittings Online's garage storage tutorial lists all the necessary tools and directions for completing this project. Once finished, you can hang your tools anywhere. Simply assemble more plastic compartments as you purchase more tools over the years. Also consider adding a power strip nearby to charge batteries near their respective tools.
Assemble a toy jungle gym for dogs
Keep your puppies entertained with a clever play cube made of PVC pipes. Gather a 1-inch wide pipe, 3-way elbow fittings, plastic chain, and an assortment of dog toys. Assemble the PVC into a 3D cube, and cut the plastic chain into several sections. Zip tie the chain to the top of the cube and attach a toy at the other end. Place this item somewhere with a lot of space, possibly outdoors, so your pets don't accidentally bump into anything.
Organize spray paints by color
It can be tedious to browse vast spray paint collections. Make it easier to find the right paint colors by DIYing a tube organizer. Most spray paint cans are under 3 inches in diameter, so ensure the pipe is at least 3 inches wide or more. Cut each tube to about 5 inches long, so the cans stick out slightly, as this makes them easier to remove. Stack each tube overtop one another, securing them to each other with superglue, and tuck each paint can with the colored lid facing out.
Repurpose PVC pipes into temporary table risers
If you need to give a table or chair a quick boost, PVC pipes can be a quick and easy solution. Slide equally cut cylinders over the feet to raise them up a few inches. This isn't a stylish solution, but it's great for parties or events where table risers are temporarily needed. There are no extra steps to this hack. If you need to lower the furniture back to its original height, simply slide the pipes off and store them away for another day.