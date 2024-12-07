Get The Look Of High-End Home Decor For Less With A Genius PVC Pipe Upcycle
The "reduce, reuse, recycle" refrain has been widely recognizable since its cyclical logo was designed by University of Southern California student Gary Anderson in 1970, though recycling was actually invented thousands of years ago. Household crafts are one key means of repurposing used items. Arts and crafts are often seen as the domain of young children — for example using old soda containers, PVC pipe, and plastic bags as components of water-based bottle rockets. However, upcycling those same PVC pipes can also help you design expensive-looking DIY decor.
If you really need to stretch your budget, PVC pipe can be a great item to repurpose (or to facilitate other repurposed items) all over your house. A pair of elbow connectors can bookend a DIY curtain rod that attaches to the wall, or you can even design an artsy shoe organizer by fitting disparate PVC pipes together like cubbies. And if you've ever wondered whether this tubular shape would work well for a candleholder, well, have we got the TikTok hack for you.
TikTok user @diydecoration33 showcased the idea for repurposed candle holders in a video compilation of tips and tricks in June 2024, utilizing just three primary elements beyond vinyl pipe: a plastic plate, glue, and a protective enamel coating. By gluing the plate's foot to one end of the PVC pipe, it becomes an upstanding base that has an expensive-looking matte black finish thanks to the enamel spray coat. A candle cradle can then be set in the open top of that upcycled pipe, with the option to move or replace it should the owner so choose.
Stay safe while you create and customize your own DIY candle holder with PVC pipe
The TikTok suggests this DIY project can fit multiple heights by buying or segmenting PVC pipes at different sizes. That said, before we get started, know that cutting your own pipe takes some concentration. If you have some leftover pipe you want to use but it's not the length you want, make sure ahead of time that you have the right saws and protective equipment. PVC's primary ingredient, the gaseous vinyl chloride, is considered an exposure risk before being processed into plastic. Avoid inhaling any dust by wearing a mask and goggles. Hacksaws are a good, safe bet for cutting the pipe, and so are miter saws.
While the TikTok user goes with a cool black theme and a glass holder at the top, there are myriad potential customizations given that almost everything in your house can be recycled. Consider different paint colors to reflect the aesthetic of whatever room you hope to light up, or sustainably reuse other materials like newspaper and packing peanuts to add texture. Consider the notion of a papier-mâché exterior on the PVC pipe's surface, for instance.
Reducing, reusing, and recycling remains the name of the game. So with that in mind, repurposing PVC and other "trash" materials for your home DIY crafts can certainly have a hand in creating a more sustainable world... and the result sure looks fancier than it costs, to boot.