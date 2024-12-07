Get The Look Of High-End Home Decor For Less With A Genius PVC Pipe Upcycle

The "reduce, reuse, recycle" refrain has been widely recognizable since its cyclical logo was designed by University of Southern California student Gary Anderson in 1970, though recycling was actually invented thousands of years ago. Household crafts are one key means of repurposing used items. Arts and crafts are often seen as the domain of young children — for example using old soda containers, PVC pipe, and plastic bags as components of water-based bottle rockets. However, upcycling those same PVC pipes can also help you design expensive-looking DIY decor.

If you really need to stretch your budget, PVC pipe can be a great item to repurpose (or to facilitate other repurposed items) all over your house. A pair of elbow connectors can bookend a DIY curtain rod that attaches to the wall, or you can even design an artsy shoe organizer by fitting disparate PVC pipes together like cubbies. And if you've ever wondered whether this tubular shape would work well for a candleholder, well, have we got the TikTok hack for you.

TikTok user @diydecoration33 showcased the idea for repurposed candle holders in a video compilation of tips and tricks in June 2024, utilizing just three primary elements beyond vinyl pipe: a plastic plate, glue, and a protective enamel coating. By gluing the plate's foot to one end of the PVC pipe, it becomes an upstanding base that has an expensive-looking matte black finish thanks to the enamel spray coat. A candle cradle can then be set in the open top of that upcycled pipe, with the option to move or replace it should the owner so choose.