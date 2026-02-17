Turn An Old Plastic Container Into An Artsy Plant Vase

After washing your plastic container, you won't need to worry about removing stickers or labels, as your book jacket will conceal them. Consider cutting off the top of the container or bottle to make a wider opening for your plants. When upcycling containers that have a screw top, removing this portion of the plastic will give your finished project a more seamless look and disguise that your vase is really an old container. After taking off the top, cover the plastic in tape (in case it has a sharp edge from being cut), or sand the rim of your vase until it's smooth.

To DIY the perfect book lover's vase, pick an attractive book cover that matches the existing decor in your space. You might opt for a title you love or pick a book jacket with beautiful art. Wrap the cover around your plastic to see where it extends past the container, and trim the top and bottom of the jacket to fit the vase's dimensions. If the cover wraps around several times, cut it so that the portion you like fits perfectly around your vase. Secure the overlapping ends of the book cover tightly with a little tape or glue so that there are no wrinkles in the paper. Alternatively, you could paint the plastic surface with a base color and then decoupage the book jacket around it with Mod Podge for a more permanent transformation. Adding extra embellishments like ribbons can further help to personalize your project. Finally, fill your DIY vase with vibrant flowers or lush plants, and set it on your bookshelf, mantel, or counter to freshen up your space.