Don't Toss Them: 20 Brilliant Ways To Reuse Old Plastic Containers Around The House

Disposable plastic containers which come with food, art supplies, and prescription drugs don't have to be tossed after a single use. In addition to lowering the risk of these items ending up in a landfill, finding them new jobs in your home can save you money and, in some cases, time. Plus, whether you decide to plant a kitchen herb garden in a berry container or dispense plastic bags from a repurposed milk jug, you'll be putting your creativity to good use. This includes creative problem-solving and creativity of the artistic variety, both of which are helpful for turning ordinary plastic boxes and canisters into beautiful, functional home decor, storage solutions, and tools for making your life a little bit easier.

Plastic containers designed for food contact are ideal for additional tasks that involve items you intend to eat. For example, you might harvest strawberries from your garden into a plastic ice cream pail or keep homemade salad dressing in a plastic peanut butter jar. The size of a container can help suggest what alternative uses it would be good for. For example, bottles created for aspirin or vitamins can be useful for storing collections of other tiny objects such as beads, buttons, and safety pins.

No matter how you choose to repurpose a plastic container, be sure to wash and dry it thoroughly before transforming it. Also be careful about placing hot foods in plastic, as some types of this material release chemicals and microplastics when exposed to high temperatures. For the same reason, plastic takeout boxes shouldn't be put through the dishwasher or used for reheating food.