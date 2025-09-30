Tired Of Messy Dresser Drawers? A Pro Organizer Shares The Best Ways To Keep Them Tidy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Entropy is the idea that most systems tend toward disorder over time. Did that sentence make you think about your dresser drawers? It's vexing that an organizational tool like a dresser can become a source of disorganization, in what seems like just days. But what steps can we take?

What's normally required to stave off entropy is energy. In this case, energy focused on better habits. Hunker spoke exclusively with Maria Baer, home organization expert and founder of The Baer Minimalist, about which habits would most help to make (and keep) our dresser drawers tidy. These habits, it turns out, start before you get to the dresser drawer. For example, Baer focuses some of her energy on having everything land only where it belongs. "So often, dressers are a large furniture piece within our rooms and can become a space for things to multiply and become disorganized," she says. "With each and every load of laundry you do, consider getting things folded and put away directly into the dresser rather than letting those piles grow on the chair or floor of your room."

Baer also offers advice about not putting things in drawers to begin with, saying, "Many of our clients do better with hanging the bulk of their clothing — even workout wear and t-shirts. She adds, "Open baskets can line closet shelves to hold undergarments so that you can dress from head to toe in one space." But perhaps the most important facet of not putting things in drawers is the act of editing what you have.