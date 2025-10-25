20 Smart Ways To Reuse Milk Jugs: You'll Wonder Why You Didn't Think Of These Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plastic milk jugs may look modest, but they're terrific for creating brag-worthy home decor, storage solutions, and garden upgrades. Since they're made of food-safe plastic known as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), they're especially useful for holding cooking staples and crop-producing plants. It's easy to clean HDPE, and you can toss this plastic in your recycling bin once your upcycled object has outlived its usefulness.

Though HDPE is a high-value material at the recycling center, it's just as valuable for crafting since it's durable, flexible, and versatile. Start your repurposing journey by cutting a jug in half and using the bottom portion for storing bottled cleaning products or hair care items. Keep a stash of these bottles to create all kinds of other home and garden objects, like a watering can or seed starter station. In addition to extending the life of the jugs, you're saving money each time you make something for your house rather than buying it.