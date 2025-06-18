These 14 Genius Ideas For Reusing Wine Corks Will Stop You From Ever Tossing Them Out Again

There's something simply magical about hosting a dinner party or cocktail hour where everyone is having a good time, gathered around for some yummy food and a good bottle of wine, laughing and telling each other stories. It's the stuff of core memories, but the more you host, the more you realize it can be incredibly wasteful with leftover food, perhaps lots of single-use serving ware, and of course those empty bottles of wine and accompanying corks. And, while there are many hosting hack DIYs out there to minimize your footprint and reuse old party supplies — like DIYing a dining room table from pallets or attracting hummingbirds to your garden with leftover fruit from your shindig — some re-purposing ideas are not as obvious.

This is the case when it comes to empty wine bottles, and even more so with old, leftover wine corks. While bottles can be easily recycled or logically re-imagined as vases or candles, repurposing your old corks takes a little bit more creativity. Corks are crafted from the bark of cork oak trees, and they aren't readily recyclable like the glass of wine bottles (unless they are synthetic, in which case, into the recycle bin they go!). While natural corks are compostable, if you find you have a whole lot of corks on your hands, it may be smart to re-use them in a home project, rather than have them clog your compost (as they take a long time to decompose). With a little re-imagining and some effort, these genius ideas for reusing wine corks will stop you from ever tossing them out — and you'll have a unique set of magnets, a smart pot holder trick, or fun seasonal decor to show off from it!