DIY Your Next Dining Room Table Out Of Old Wooden Pallets
Are you in need of a new dining room table and searching for something creative and inexpensive? A DIY table made from wooden pallets might be the perfect fit for you. If you are new to DIY home projects, fret not: This project is great for beginners as well as seasoned DIY-ers. All you'll need are old wooden pallets, a saw to cut your pallets to your desired length and shape, wood nails, a sander (or sanding paper), a base, and your preferred table legs.
Most people will have at least some of these materials on hand. The pallets themselves are likely to be one of the few items you'll need to get, and lucky for you, they're easy to find. Pallets can be gathered from a variety of places like local hardware stores, grocery stores, construction sites, and even bars. When searching for your pallet, though, take a few minutes to inspect your options. Pallet quality does matter, if you want your stylish table to last. Look out for warped, split, or rotting wood.
Once you have all your materials, the process largely consists of cutting and shaping your pallets, nailing them to your preferred frame, sanding off any rough areas, and attaching your chosen table legs. It's that easy! There are just a few factors to keep in mind as you go.
When designing your DIY pallet table, know your options for the base
One of the great things about this project is your ability to be flexible. The pallet dining room table can be easily altered to fit your preferences with a few different building options. Let's consider your base: It's going to be the surface on which you attach your pallet slats using wood nails. For a solid base, you can use a sheet of plywood, or for a sturdier and thicker design, you can utilize an old door.
If you don't prefer either of those options, 2x4s are another great choice. You'll want to use the 2x4s to create a rectangular or square frame. If you have enough material, add some slats both horizontally and vertically, to ensure a stronger base for your pallet topper. Next, if you want a solid tabletop, attach your pallet boards with no spacing. If you prefer a more airy, spaced out tabletop (this works for, say, outdoor dining) you can simply use a few horizontal 2x4s and attach your pallets spaced out on top of them in a perpendicular fashion.
Once you have customized your DIY piece, you'll have the perfect, personalized, table for your family dinners or your own dinner parties (al fresco pizza night, anyone?).
Personalizing Your DIY Pallet Table
Dining room tables are a central gathering place in the home and each family will have their own desired personalization when it comes to this staple piece. As you finish up this project, then, you can consider things like your finish, and your table legs.
Table legs are a great way to make a statement and tie in your overall preferred aesthetic. Thick wooden, legs fit in well with a rustic farmhouse style, while sleeker metal legs could add a touch of mid-century modern design.
You can also consider the finish on your pallet table. Staying in line with the farmhouse style you could opt for a type of varnish or wood wax that won't cover up the pallet's natural rustic appeal. You can also use paint as your finish. Painting your pallet top will give you a wide range of creative options. Keep in mind if you choose to paint but can't seem to find a color that fits the bill, tinting the paint yourself is a great way to achieve your perfect color.