Turn An Old Wine Rack Into A Thriving Herb Garden With A Unique DIY
If you've got an old wine rack you're looking to repurpose, there's a DIY for that! It's always great to repurpose household items (such as wine racks) into nifty garden features, and this one from TikToker @theflippedpiece is a winner. Whether you're updating your wine rack or simply don't use it, transforming it into a thriving herb garden to give it a second life and provide the perfect home for your fresh herbs. Once you've completed your project, you'll have fresh herbs ready to kick all your cooking up a notch or to use as the perfect cocktail garnish.
This DIY requires minimal materials and uses the openings for wine bottles as the perfect plotting space for your herbs. All you'll need is a wine rack (if you don't have an old one already, consider buying a cheap, thrifted option), saw, nail or staple gun, sander, plywood, and your chosen paint and handles. Gather your items and find some space outside to get started.
How to make your wine rack herb garden
@theflippedpiece
Lets makeover this wine rack into a herb garden! 🪴 I loveeee little herb gardens and heres how i made one out of a thrifted wooden wine rack and some @Dixie Belle Paint #DixiebellePartner . . . #diyprojects #easydiy #diyherbgarden #herbgarden #plants♬ Space Girl by Francis Forever sped up - Audio Acre
Your first step for this easy DIY is to trace the wine rack on a piece of plywood to get the size of your backing. Cut the plywood and secure it to the rack with a nail gun. Once attached, drill some drainage holes in the bottom so your plants won't sit in excess water – something herbs definitely don't like. (This will also help keep sitting water from damaging the wood over time.) To add an extra layer of water protection, you can finish your DIY herb garden in a water-repellent top coat.
After drilling, paint your herb planter in whatever color or design you wish. Here, @theflippedpiece used tape to paint lovely stripes along her planter. You can also add handles to the sides to create an easily movable herb garden. Personalize the color and design of your herb garden with anything that comes to mind, or just go for the minimalist look.
When it comes to how to plant your herb garden, there are some great annual herbs you should grow such as basil, cilantro, and parsley. Purchase your herbs in biodegradable pots that fit in each hole of your DIY garden and voila, your herb garden is done! You now have fresh herbs at your fingertips. You can also start your herbs from seed, if you like.
Why a wine rack is perfect for an herb garden
A DIY wine rack planter is a particularly good option for an herb garden, because it comes with predesignated areas for each herb, which allows you to pot them in an organized and visually appealing way. While most herb plants can be potted together, some like mint should have their own growing area, because plants in the mint can take over if it's left to roam free or planted directly into the ground. The separate sections in your wine rack can work well to group certain herbs together like basil, oregano, and parsley, while keeping others like mint on their own.
If you have a small garden area, or none at all, the wine rack gives you the space you need to plant these useful herbs. If you add handles, your wine rack planter can be easily moved, which can help you care for your herbs by keeping them in direct sunlight. Most herbs prefer at least six hours of sun a day. Whether you're a novice gardener or an old pro, a wine rack is the perfect option for a DIY herb garden.