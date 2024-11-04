Turn An Old Wine Rack Into A Thriving Herb Garden With A Unique DIY

Your first step for this easy DIY is to trace the wine rack on a piece of plywood to get the size of your backing. Cut the plywood and secure it to the rack with a nail gun. Once attached, drill some drainage holes in the bottom so your plants won't sit in excess water – something herbs definitely don't like. (This will also help keep sitting water from damaging the wood over time.) To add an extra layer of water protection, you can finish your DIY herb garden in a water-repellent top coat.

After drilling, paint your herb planter in whatever color or design you wish. Here, @theflippedpiece used tape to paint lovely stripes along her planter. You can also add handles to the sides to create an easily movable herb garden. Personalize the color and design of your herb garden with anything that comes to mind, or just go for the minimalist look.

When it comes to how to plant your herb garden, there are some great annual herbs you should grow such as basil, cilantro, and parsley. Purchase your herbs in biodegradable pots that fit in each hole of your DIY garden and voila, your herb garden is done! You now have fresh herbs at your fingertips. You can also start your herbs from seed, if you like.