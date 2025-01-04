Softwood Flooring: How Care & Maintenance Differs From Hardwood

Hardwood floors are known for their durability, beauty, and high-end aesthetic appeal. However, there is a less frequently considered type of wood flooring called softwood, which includes species like pine, cedar, and fir, as well as rarer options like spruce, cypress, and hemlock. Fun science fact: softwood comes from evergreen trees called gymnosperms, which produce seeds in exposed cone-shaped structures, like the pinecone, rather than in fruit or flowers like hardwood trees.

In many homes built prior to 1950, it was common to have hardwood on the main public areas of the house, but softwood in less heavily trafficked areas like bedrooms and upper floors. But many people today are choosing softwood flooring options for the same reasons they did a hundred years ago. Some prefer that they are faster-growing, meaning they are more renewable than hardwood and are a more sustainable choice when sourced from eco-friendly manufacturers. Others love that softwoods are naturally lighter in color, allowing for a wider variety of finish options. And most love the price tag: softwoods are generally more affordable than their hardwood counterparts.

However, homeowners considering softwood should know that, due to their natural internal structure, these flooring selections are less durable than hardwood and more prone to scratches, damage, and everyday wear and tear. The good news is that, with the right care and maintenance, including regular sweeping or vacuuming, mopping, and occasional refinishing, softwood floors can last for many years. Let's dig into how maintenance and care for preserving the longevity of softwood floors compares to that of the more well-known hardwood preservation routine.