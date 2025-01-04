Softwood Flooring: How Care & Maintenance Differs From Hardwood
Hardwood floors are known for their durability, beauty, and high-end aesthetic appeal. However, there is a less frequently considered type of wood flooring called softwood, which includes species like pine, cedar, and fir, as well as rarer options like spruce, cypress, and hemlock. Fun science fact: softwood comes from evergreen trees called gymnosperms, which produce seeds in exposed cone-shaped structures, like the pinecone, rather than in fruit or flowers like hardwood trees.
In many homes built prior to 1950, it was common to have hardwood on the main public areas of the house, but softwood in less heavily trafficked areas like bedrooms and upper floors. But many people today are choosing softwood flooring options for the same reasons they did a hundred years ago. Some prefer that they are faster-growing, meaning they are more renewable than hardwood and are a more sustainable choice when sourced from eco-friendly manufacturers. Others love that softwoods are naturally lighter in color, allowing for a wider variety of finish options. And most love the price tag: softwoods are generally more affordable than their hardwood counterparts.
However, homeowners considering softwood should know that, due to their natural internal structure, these flooring selections are less durable than hardwood and more prone to scratches, damage, and everyday wear and tear. The good news is that, with the right care and maintenance, including regular sweeping or vacuuming, mopping, and occasional refinishing, softwood floors can last for many years. Let's dig into how maintenance and care for preserving the longevity of softwood floors compares to that of the more well-known hardwood preservation routine.
Softwood floor care requires more vigilant regular cleaning than hardwoods to prevent damage
The daily care of softwoods is nearly indistinguishable from the method for cleaning hardwood floors. Both types of wood floors require regular sweeping and vacuuming of dirt particles that can scratch the surface. Use a damp (never wet) mop with wood floor cleaner, avoiding harsh ingredients that could dull or damage the floors. When the protective finish begins to wear off, refinish your wood floor to extend its lifespan and restore it.
For maintaining both softwood and hardwood, protect the floor from scratches, gouges, nicks, and dents by using furniture pads, avoiding contact with sharp shoes like high heels, keeping pets nails trimmed, and considering area rugs for additional padding in heavy-use areas. Shallow scratches can usually be disguised with a wood floor touch-up kit, while deeper damage will need to be sanded and refinished. Finally, neither flooring type is water-resistant, so clean up any liquids promptly to avoid staining. If stains occur, clean with a wood floor cleaner immediately to avoid sanding and refinishing.
Where the two wood flooring types differ is in frequency and vigilance of the routine. Softwoods need daily vacuuming or sweeping in high-traffic areas to keep grit from damaging the surface. Mopping should be done more often, around once a week. And most importantly, a high-quality top coat is essential for protecting softwood floors and preserving their longevity. Refinish every few years to keep them going strong. If you have or are considering installing softwood floors in your home, their beauty and strength can last the test of time with a consistent routine of care and maintenance.