Keep The Cabinets Under Your Sink Organized With An Inexpensive IKEA Product

Despite our best intentions, it's not uncommon for the cabinet under the sink to become an unruly, tangled web of cleaning and kitchen supplies. Furthermore, since many under-sink cabinets have no interior shelf, it tends to leave an underutilized dead spot above the mess on the bottom shelf. The whole setup is inefficient and a recipe for an organizational headache.

However, taking advantage of that open vertical real estate is exactly how one Instagrammer quickly and affordably took control of her under-sink storage. Christina Dennis, AKA @thediymommy on Instagram, shared how she used the inexpensive IKEA TISKEN basket with suction cups as a no-tools-required solution for organizing items on the back side of her sink cabinet door. By simply positioning the basket so that it would sit in the void above the cleaning supplies on the bottom shelf — but below the sink — she created additional easily accessible storage in seconds.

Originally made for adhering to bathroom surfaces like mirror, tile, and glass, the basket attaches to any smooth surface with strong suction cups. This means that, since it can be used without drilling any holes and removed by sliding a credit card under the suction cup, it is a perfect renter-friendly, damage-free solution. Plus, at only $7.99, the TISKEN is kind on the wallet. So if you are ready to properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all, this is a great find.