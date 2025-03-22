Keep The Cabinets Under Your Sink Organized With An Inexpensive IKEA Product
Despite our best intentions, it's not uncommon for the cabinet under the sink to become an unruly, tangled web of cleaning and kitchen supplies. Furthermore, since many under-sink cabinets have no interior shelf, it tends to leave an underutilized dead spot above the mess on the bottom shelf. The whole setup is inefficient and a recipe for an organizational headache.
However, taking advantage of that open vertical real estate is exactly how one Instagrammer quickly and affordably took control of her under-sink storage. Christina Dennis, AKA @thediymommy on Instagram, shared how she used the inexpensive IKEA TISKEN basket with suction cups as a no-tools-required solution for organizing items on the back side of her sink cabinet door. By simply positioning the basket so that it would sit in the void above the cleaning supplies on the bottom shelf — but below the sink — she created additional easily accessible storage in seconds.
Originally made for adhering to bathroom surfaces like mirror, tile, and glass, the basket attaches to any smooth surface with strong suction cups. This means that, since it can be used without drilling any holes and removed by sliding a credit card under the suction cup, it is a perfect renter-friendly, damage-free solution. Plus, at only $7.99, the TISKEN is kind on the wallet. So if you are ready to properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all, this is a great find.
Suction the IKEA TISKEN basket to the back of your under-sink cabinet door to take advantage of vertical interior space
To use the IKEA TISKEN basket as an under-the-sink storage solution to keep your space organized, first ensure you have the correct surface for securing the suction cups. The suction will only successfully maintain contact with smooth surfaces, meaning your cabinet door should be constructed of a type of MDF wood, metal, or laminate material, since the basket won't stick to a wood surface with rough grain texture. IKEA recommends cleaning and drying the surface thoroughly before applying the suction for best results.
The basket will take up space inside the cabinet when the door is closed, so you want to ensure you are giving the cleaning supplies enough clearance below the basket when determining the best placement. If you don't have enough vertical space for the basket to sit above your items, be sure to push them backwards to accommodate the 6 ¾ inch depth of the TISKEN. When you've located the perfect position, simply press the TISKEN basket's suction cups firmly to secure them to the rear side of the cabinet door. The basket can hold up to six pounds and is ideal for corralling smaller or frequently used items you want to be able to grab quickly.
For an affordable, no-tools solution to upgrade your under-sink storage in seconds, the IKEA TISKEN basket is the perfect cabinet door organizer.