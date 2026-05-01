Ditch Overstuffed Kitchen Drawers: This Dollar Tree DIY Stores Dish Towels Better

Although using a dishwasher is generally considered the most environmentally friendly way to tackle a sinkful of dishes, you will always need dish towels. After all, most of us are rinsing a coffee mug or ice cream spoon pretty much every day. It's a quick chore, unless you have to wrestle your overstuffed kitchen drawers open each time you need a clean dish towel. While there are ways to keep kitchen towels off countertops with a space-saving storage fix, some of us don't have the necessary wall space or layout. Hanging a towel over the oven handle often becomes its own battle, a daily ritual that involves picking up a crumpled cloth after its fallen for the hundredth time. Thanks to TikTok crafter @itsdiydenise, there's a simple and affordable way to keep your dish towels out of your drawers, off the floor, and right where you need them. To make it, she covers a wire basket in jute cord to create a storage solution that's pretty enough to display on your countertop and large enough to keep your kitchen towel chaos contained.

This simple project takes only a few supplies. You'll need one of the Dollar Tree Essentials Wire Baskets, which come in either black or gold for $1.50 each. Your local store will probably have both rectangular and circular baskets. Although either shape will work, a circular one will take up less counter space. While you're there, grab one of the 256-foot rolls of Crafters Square Natural Jute Cord. Assuming you already have a hot glue gun and a few glue sticks, that brings the total cost of this adorable towel storage solution to under $3.