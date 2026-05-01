Ditch Overstuffed Kitchen Drawers: This Dollar Tree DIY Stores Dish Towels Better
Although using a dishwasher is generally considered the most environmentally friendly way to tackle a sinkful of dishes, you will always need dish towels. After all, most of us are rinsing a coffee mug or ice cream spoon pretty much every day. It's a quick chore, unless you have to wrestle your overstuffed kitchen drawers open each time you need a clean dish towel. While there are ways to keep kitchen towels off countertops with a space-saving storage fix, some of us don't have the necessary wall space or layout. Hanging a towel over the oven handle often becomes its own battle, a daily ritual that involves picking up a crumpled cloth after its fallen for the hundredth time. Thanks to TikTok crafter @itsdiydenise, there's a simple and affordable way to keep your dish towels out of your drawers, off the floor, and right where you need them. To make it, she covers a wire basket in jute cord to create a storage solution that's pretty enough to display on your countertop and large enough to keep your kitchen towel chaos contained.
This simple project takes only a few supplies. You'll need one of the Dollar Tree Essentials Wire Baskets, which come in either black or gold for $1.50 each. Your local store will probably have both rectangular and circular baskets. Although either shape will work, a circular one will take up less counter space. While you're there, grab one of the 256-foot rolls of Crafters Square Natural Jute Cord. Assuming you already have a hot glue gun and a few glue sticks, that brings the total cost of this adorable towel storage solution to under $3.
Create a boho dish towel storage solution
You don't need serious crafting skills to pull off this project, but you do need plenty of patience because it involves a lot of wrapping and fiddly hot gluing. Essentially, your DIY dish towel basket will be formed by wrapping each wire section with long lengths of jute cord, adding a small amount of hot glue here and there to make sure it stays put. For the best results, work on one wire at a time. Start at the top of your basket, folding the frayed end of your cord underneath itself, adding a little hot glue, then wrapping the cord around until you reach the other side. When you run out of cord, simply glue the end in place and start a new length right over it to avoid any obvious seams. Repeat the process for each wire section, leaving the supportive center wires around the basket for last.
@itsdiydenise
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After wrapping the top of her basket, @itsdiydenise used 5-inch lengths of jute cord to create fringed tassels that she tied to each wire joint, an optional decorative step. Once you've mastered the wire-wrapping technique, you can explore other ideas to customize your dish towel basket. Consider using other types of twine or yarn, mixing colors to create stripes or crazy patterns, or swapping fringed tassels for sparkly beaded drops. If dish towels aren't the only thing you're having a hard time storing, you can combine the same jute twine with other affordable Dollar Tree finds to make a high-end looking blanket basket or decorative planter.