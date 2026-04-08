This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Looks Like A High-End Blanket Basket

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Curling up under your favorite blankets is one of the most relaxing ways to spend time, but figuring out how to store them is anything but. Flannel to fleece-lined, the best blankets are hefty and thick, which means they take up a lot of space when they're folded. If you can't squeeze another one into your linen closet or you dread seeing them crumpled up at the end of your couch, you need a blanket basket. There are tons of spacious woven ones out there, but some can cost $100 or more, which might put them just out of reach for anyone on a tight budget. Fortunately, several TikTokers discovered how to upcycle a super-affordable Dollar Tree find into a clever blanket storage idea that looks high end without the high price using nothing more than a few basic craft supplies and plenty of hot glue.

While you could use their approach on any similar-sized storage basket, TikToker @msdbrooks1 and other creators are using Dollar Tree's boring-yet-sturdy plastic baskets like the Round Flexible Laundry Basket with Handles. The $6 find gets high ratings from customers who love the tall, flexible, and durable design ... but it's not much to look at. That's nothing a little rope won't fix. Just wrap the plastic basket with rope, and you can transform the bland appearance into an attractive textured accent to enhance your decor while adding storage. You'll find thin rustic twine at Dollar Tree for just a few dollars, but for a more luxurious look, consider using a thicker, darker option like the $9 Tenn Well Jute Rope on Amazon. Both options provide a neutral on-trend look, but don't be afraid to experiment with other rope colors, materials, and combinations if you want a more vivid or striped effect.