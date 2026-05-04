Easy Dollar Tree Jar DIY For Stylish Farmhouse Countertop Storage

Before you start slathering your glass jars in paint, think about how you will use and style them in your home. They can be a great farmhouse bathroom storage idea for hiding items like Q-tips or for keeping loose kitchen odds and ends tucked away. Depending on what you plan to store inside and your desired look, you might paint just the glass, only the lid, or both pieces of the container.

Matte paints really complement the farmhouse vibe, and chalk paint can be an easy way to achieve this. Alternatively, matte acrylic paint or spray paint are good options as well. You might use white, cream, light brown, or even a soft green to get that perfect look for your DIY storage. Painting the lid black and the rest of the jar another color is also a cute way to complete this project.

After painting your jar, use sandpaper to distress it and give it a rustic appearance. Otherwise, lightly dabbing a tiny bit of a darker paint over a lighter base color can help create the distressed effect that's common with farmhouse-style decor. Once done, consider using hot glue to attach a drawer knob or wooden bead to the lid (if flat) to give it more visual interest. Gluing a chunky candlestick holder onto the bottom of your jar will further customize your storage and make for a stylish stand.