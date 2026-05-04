Easy Dollar Tree Jar DIY For Stylish Farmhouse Countertop Storage
Whether it's in the kitchen or bathroom, countertops are like magnets for clutter, quickly becoming covered in random items. Luckily, there's a super easy and inexpensive way to add more storage to your countertop that'll match your farmhouse aesthetic. By painting and distressing the glass, you can breathe new life into a Dollar Tree jar and create adorable, functional storage decor. Not only will the painted jars look charming, but they will also conceal what's stored inside them. This helps your space look even more organized and really keeps the clutter out of sight.
To make your storage as cute as possible, search for Dollar Tree jars that have character. Many of the low-cost retailer's jars feature ribbing or other textured designs in the glass that make them even prettier. For instance, the Lattice Pattern Glass Jar with Rose Gold Lid fits right in with farmhouse decor. Then there's the Classic Glass Storage Jar with Lid, which has a timeless shape and an adorable knobbed lid. Even a basic jar and lid can be an affordable Dollar Tree organization find that doubles as decor. You might add a knob or even attach your jar to a stand for an elevated touch.
Painting glass jars to create storage with farmhouse vibes
Before you start slathering your glass jars in paint, think about how you will use and style them in your home. They can be a great farmhouse bathroom storage idea for hiding items like Q-tips or for keeping loose kitchen odds and ends tucked away. Depending on what you plan to store inside and your desired look, you might paint just the glass, only the lid, or both pieces of the container.
Matte paints really complement the farmhouse vibe, and chalk paint can be an easy way to achieve this. Alternatively, matte acrylic paint or spray paint are good options as well. You might use white, cream, light brown, or even a soft green to get that perfect look for your DIY storage. Painting the lid black and the rest of the jar another color is also a cute way to complete this project.
After painting your jar, use sandpaper to distress it and give it a rustic appearance. Otherwise, lightly dabbing a tiny bit of a darker paint over a lighter base color can help create the distressed effect that's common with farmhouse-style decor. Once done, consider using hot glue to attach a drawer knob or wooden bead to the lid (if flat) to give it more visual interest. Gluing a chunky candlestick holder onto the bottom of your jar will further customize your storage and make for a stylish stand.