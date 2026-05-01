Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: A Space-Saving Hack For Storing Toilet Paper In A Small Bathroom

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Storage space is always at a premium in small bathrooms. So, keeping enough toilet paper on hand — without needing to follow a complete guide to small bathrooms — can be a difficult problem to solve. Luckily, TikTok user @TuffMama18 has a great space-saving hack for those in this pinch: Use an old laundry basket filled to the brim with toilet paper rolls! In a short video, she tells users she cut a wire-framed laundry basket in half to store her toilet paper. She then zooms in, showing the small loop anchors and screws used to keep it in place about halfway up her wall. It's totally out of the way, and seems to store at least 22 rolls of TP at a time, if not more. By making the most of the vertical space available to you, you can keep this bathroom essential accessible at all times, while leaving the cabinets and shelves in a small bathroom available to store other essentials.

While she doesn't name the exact brand of laundry basket, the DII Metal Storage Bin looks similar to the one featured, as does the G.E.T. Wire Basket. You can use bolt cutters to carefully snip through each of the basket's wire rungs to craft the desired shape. Be mindful to cut the rungs in a straight line, so the basket is flush with the wall. Any rough of uneven bits can be filed down, so they aren't scratchy. Or, trim them further to match the length and angle of the other cuts before anchoring it with Yaocom Cable Clips.