Ditch Baskets And Cabinets: Here's A More Creative Way To Store Toilet Paper
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Finding new and innovative ways to store toilet paper that doesn't involve stuffing it in a cabinet or placing it on the back of the toilet tank is tough. The trick is getting creative and thinking outside of the box — like using rolls of it in your decor, instead of trying to hide it. Fortunately, you can say goodbye to bathroom clutter and eyesores with a sleek toilet paper storage DIY (or buy) that will add a little whimsy to the space, as well as extra space. It involves hanging a game of tic-tac-toe on the wall.
The shelf design for this washroom display is simple. All you really need are four boards that crisscross, creating nine square openings on which to stash toilet tissue, and some decorative X's to give it a game board vibe. Ditch your ugly toilet paper holder and do this instead for an instantly elevated look that creates fun decor without breaking the bank or your cabinet doors. True, it only holds so many rolls, but you can add more than one or use it to keep the stash low in other places. It's also easy to customize to match your interior decor.
Making a game of toilet paper storage
To bring this hanging toilet paper holder to your bathroom, you'll need a few supplies, including a crisscross shelf. You can buy the shelf alone from a thrift store or decor shop and pick up some X-shaped wood pieces from a craft store. You can also purchase a fully intact tic-tac-toe shelf like DAOYOUSKY's Tic Tac Toe Toilet Paper Stand, or make your own using a few planks of wood, a saw, and some wood glue. Whichever route you take, you'll be able to ditch the traditional toilet paper holder: this stylish alternative is way more unique and lets you hide rolls in plain sight.
Hang your store-bought shelf using a level to keep it even. If you want to make your own shelf, you'll need four boards (or more, to make it bigger). Measure and draw lines to divide each board into thirds, and saw grooves halfway through each board where the lines are. Repeat this on one side of each board and slot them together with wood glue. Build a perimeter around your creation to frame it, or leave it open. Paint the shelves to suit your space, dip the X's in glue and glitter for some razzle-dazzle, or line the wood with peel and stick wallpaper for a pop of florals. Tuck in a few toilet paper rolls as O's, and you've got a whimsical game of tic-tac-toe that doubles as bathroom storage.