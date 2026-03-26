Ditch Baskets And Cabinets: Here's A More Creative Way To Store Toilet Paper

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Finding new and innovative ways to store toilet paper that doesn't involve stuffing it in a cabinet or placing it on the back of the toilet tank is tough. The trick is getting creative and thinking outside of the box — like using rolls of it in your decor, instead of trying to hide it. Fortunately, you can say goodbye to bathroom clutter and eyesores with a sleek toilet paper storage DIY (or buy) that will add a little whimsy to the space, as well as extra space. It involves hanging a game of tic-tac-toe on the wall.

The shelf design for this washroom display is simple. All you really need are four boards that crisscross, creating nine square openings on which to stash toilet tissue, and some decorative X's to give it a game board vibe. Ditch your ugly toilet paper holder and do this instead for an instantly elevated look that creates fun decor without breaking the bank or your cabinet doors. True, it only holds so many rolls, but you can add more than one or use it to keep the stash low in other places. It's also easy to customize to match your interior decor.