Ditch Your Ugly Toilet Paper Holder & Do This Instead For An Instantly Elevated Look

While functional, many toilet paper holder designs are clunky or unsightly, leaving your bathroom feeling more like an eyesore than an at-home spa. Typical cylindrical wire holders often clash with cozy decor and calming aesthetics, but this common thrift store find doubles as the cutest toilet paper storage solution. Woven baskets are extremely versatile in the organizational game, and using them to stash your extra rolls of toilet paper will upgrade the look of your bathroom in an instant. By simply switching out your old holder for a cuter basket, you'll add a piece of functional decor to your space. Plus, you can make this hack more budget-friendly by reusing a basket you already have, thrifting, or buying one from an affordable store like Dollar Tree.

Whether you're looking to tuck a stack of TP rolls out of sight or you need a small space for a couple rolls, different basket sizes can accommodate smaller or larger bathrooms and a variety of toilet paper holder needs. Using multiple baskets will also help you organize in style — you could keep a larger one under the sink or in a closet for extra storage, and keep a smaller basket near the toilet for easy access. Storage ideas when you have a small bathroom can be difficult, but baskets provide numerous options for toilet paper holders and can fit into tons of spots in any bathroom.