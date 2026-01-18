Ditch Your Ugly Toilet Paper Holder & Do This Instead For An Instantly Elevated Look
While functional, many toilet paper holder designs are clunky or unsightly, leaving your bathroom feeling more like an eyesore than an at-home spa. Typical cylindrical wire holders often clash with cozy decor and calming aesthetics, but this common thrift store find doubles as the cutest toilet paper storage solution. Woven baskets are extremely versatile in the organizational game, and using them to stash your extra rolls of toilet paper will upgrade the look of your bathroom in an instant. By simply switching out your old holder for a cuter basket, you'll add a piece of functional decor to your space. Plus, you can make this hack more budget-friendly by reusing a basket you already have, thrifting, or buying one from an affordable store like Dollar Tree.
Whether you're looking to tuck a stack of TP rolls out of sight or you need a small space for a couple rolls, different basket sizes can accommodate smaller or larger bathrooms and a variety of toilet paper holder needs. Using multiple baskets will also help you organize in style — you could keep a larger one under the sink or in a closet for extra storage, and keep a smaller basket near the toilet for easy access. Storage ideas when you have a small bathroom can be difficult, but baskets provide numerous options for toilet paper holders and can fit into tons of spots in any bathroom.
Swapping your ugly toilet paper holder for an adorable basket
Depending on your style, you might choose a woven fabric or wicker basket to replace your toilet paper holder. You can further customize the look by putting a fabric liner inside your toilet paper storage to give it a cute farmhouse vibe, or even painting a stripe along the bottom to elevate the decor. While your decorative basket can be set on the floor in the same spot where your old toilet paper holder lived, this storage solution offers tons of other placement options, too. Small TP baskets could be placed atop the toilet tank or on a shelf in the bathroom, easily maximizing your space. Larger baskets with lids can sit in the corner of your bathroom or beside your sink and totally conceal your extra toilet paper rolls.
Alternatively, baskets with handles can be conveniently hung from a hook on the wall to add vertical storage to your bathroom, keep your toilet paper in reach, and add a pop of wall decor. If you have a messy bathroom closet with bags of toilet paper rolls, baskets will help to organize and style or storage space. Now, you can say goodbye to bathroom clutter and eyesores with this sleek toilet paper storage solution.