Say Goodbye To Bathroom Clutter & Eyesores With A Sleek Toilet Paper Storage DIY
Everyone knows that an organized bathroom is truly satisfying. Plus, in a space that's primarily for taking care of your personal hygiene, good organization isn't just about aesthetics — it's about cleanliness, too. With design and function on the line, plenty of people are constantly searching for effective ways to keep their bathrooms from becoming cluttered. While there are many things that can contribute to bathroom mess, a heap of surplus toilet paper rolls can often be a particular eyesore. Toilet paper rolls are obviously a necessary feature in any bathroom, and you always need to have an accessible store of extra rolls on hand. If your bathroom is becoming cluttered up with toilet paper, however, you can use this DIY hack to secure the perfect storage space to keep it in.
Essentially, it involves cutting into the drywall in your bathroom, framing the space, adding a door, and painting the area for the finishing touch. By the end, you'll have a hidden toilet paper storage area that's perfect for any bathroom. While this might not be suitable as your first ever DIY project, it's still one we'd categorize as relatively easy.
How to make DIY storage for your toilet paper
To begin, locate the studs in your wall, then measure the space you want to cut out. Use a drywall knife to cut a hole into the drywall, making sure you don't hit any electrical wires. Then, after carefully measuring your hole for fit, you'll need to create a timber frame and backing sheet — this step will take the most technical skill to get right. Once you've done this, paint your frame, place it inside the cut hole, and fasten it with screws. Make sure you choose a paint that matches or complements the rest of your bathroom's color scheme. To top it off, use stick-on wall paneling to create a visually interesting finish. If the location makes sense, you can even opt for a mirror or painting instead of the door for a unique twist on this DIY project.
Of course, this project isn't going to be the perfect fit for every bathroom. The storage the hack creates isn't vast, but it still requires a bit of space, and some small bathrooms may not be able to accommodate it. Similarly, the location of the other items in your bathroom, such as your toilet, bath, or shower, coupled with the location of your wall studs, might make it impossible to pull off. If this doesn't feel like the project for you, you could always try out some of these budget-friendly toilet paper storage hacks instead.