Say Goodbye To Bathroom Clutter & Eyesores With A Sleek Toilet Paper Storage DIY

Everyone knows that an organized bathroom is truly satisfying. Plus, in a space that's primarily for taking care of your personal hygiene, good organization isn't just about aesthetics — it's about cleanliness, too. With design and function on the line, plenty of people are constantly searching for effective ways to keep their bathrooms from becoming cluttered. While there are many things that can contribute to bathroom mess, a heap of surplus toilet paper rolls can often be a particular eyesore. Toilet paper rolls are obviously a necessary feature in any bathroom, and you always need to have an accessible store of extra rolls on hand. If your bathroom is becoming cluttered up with toilet paper, however, you can use this DIY hack to secure the perfect storage space to keep it in.

Essentially, it involves cutting into the drywall in your bathroom, framing the space, adding a door, and painting the area for the finishing touch. By the end, you'll have a hidden toilet paper storage area that's perfect for any bathroom. While this might not be suitable as your first ever DIY project, it's still one we'd categorize as relatively easy.