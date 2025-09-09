Say Goodbye To Bathroom Countertop Clutter With This Easy Dollar Tree DIY

For the project, you'll need six Crafter's Square Rectangular Wooden Crates and two Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks from Dollar Tree. Both items cost just $1.25 each. You'll also need wood glue, which is sold at Dollar Tree, craft stores, and hardware stores. Hot glue is a viable alternative, so long as you don't plan to place heavy items in your organizer; that's because hot glue is less durable than wood glue. To start, apply glue to the short side of a wood box, place it against another box, then gently press them together. You can secure them with a small clamp, if needed. Repeat this process with the remaining crates so that you have three sets of two crates glued together.

Next, glue the pairs of boxes to the wood planks. Place one of the wood planks on a flat surface, then glue the side of one pair to the bottom of the plank. Note that you should only apply glue just beneath the box's handle, rather than the entire side. Otherwise, the glue will be visible on either side of the plank. Glue another pair of boxes at the top of the plank, measure the halfway point, and glue the final pair in the center. Secure everything with clamps, sit your organizer upright, then glue the second plank to the other side of the boxes before adding clamps.