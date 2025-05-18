The Bathroom Organization Hack That Only Requires A Few Dollar Tree Items

The bathroom vanity is a hardworking space, as it's where most of us get ready each morning, as well as end the day with our nighttime routines. With each of our daily care tasks comes a lot of products: Cleansers, face creams, lotions, deodorant, contact solution, makeup, and so much more. And if they don't have a proper place to stay organized, odds are that all of these bathroom essentials are cluttering your countertop in an untidy daily disaster. Talk about something not so nice to look at!

Tiered organizers that are ideal for storing and properly displaying products at different heights can run over $10 for the basic plastic or upwards of $25 for nicer materials like bamboo or acrylic. That's a lot of dough to spend for essentially a utilitarian riser system. Thankfully, Daily Dose of Denise (@itsdiydenise) shared on TikTok how she used a couple of basic Dollar Tree items and some spare cardboard to create a chic and incredibly affordable tiered bathroom organizer you'll actually want to look at every day.

The content creator converted a basic $1.25 stepped wire storage rack from Dollar Tree, which on its own isn't the most practical due to the gaps between the wires causing stability issues for the products, into an attractive bathroom storage system with solid shelves and multiple levels made from spare cardboard wrapped in contact paper. This incredibly easy DIY hack is crazy cheap, costing only $2.50 from Dollar Tree, or less if you have extra scrap contact paper lying around from another project. With just a utility knife, ruler, and cardboard, you can transform two Dollar Tree items into a functional and good-looking stepped organizer for your bathroom products or perfume collection. Let's dive in!