The Bathroom Organization Hack That Only Requires A Few Dollar Tree Items
The bathroom vanity is a hardworking space, as it's where most of us get ready each morning, as well as end the day with our nighttime routines. With each of our daily care tasks comes a lot of products: Cleansers, face creams, lotions, deodorant, contact solution, makeup, and so much more. And if they don't have a proper place to stay organized, odds are that all of these bathroom essentials are cluttering your countertop in an untidy daily disaster. Talk about something not so nice to look at!
Tiered organizers that are ideal for storing and properly displaying products at different heights can run over $10 for the basic plastic or upwards of $25 for nicer materials like bamboo or acrylic. That's a lot of dough to spend for essentially a utilitarian riser system. Thankfully, Daily Dose of Denise (@itsdiydenise) shared on TikTok how she used a couple of basic Dollar Tree items and some spare cardboard to create a chic and incredibly affordable tiered bathroom organizer you'll actually want to look at every day.
The content creator converted a basic $1.25 stepped wire storage rack from Dollar Tree, which on its own isn't the most practical due to the gaps between the wires causing stability issues for the products, into an attractive bathroom storage system with solid shelves and multiple levels made from spare cardboard wrapped in contact paper. This incredibly easy DIY hack is crazy cheap, costing only $2.50 from Dollar Tree, or less if you have extra scrap contact paper lying around from another project. With just a utility knife, ruler, and cardboard, you can transform two Dollar Tree items into a functional and good-looking stepped organizer for your bathroom products or perfume collection. Let's dive in!
Wrap cardboard shelves with decorative contact paper to make the wire tiered organizer more aesthetically-pleasing and functional
@itsdiydenise
This DIY Dollar Tree organizer is beautifully simple. Begin by measuring three pieces of cardboard to the same dimensions as each wire shelf. Using a box cutter or utility knife against a ruler, framing square, or speed square for a clean edge, cut each piece of cardboard to size. Test to make sure each one fits properly before proceeding.
Grab your favorite contact paper or self-adhesive shelf liner, like this tan marble-look from Dollar Tree, to fit your aesthetic and wrap each piece of cardboard, locating any seams on the underside so they'll be hidden. While the TikToker appeared to just rest the decorative cardboard shelves on top of the wire tiers, you could attach them more securely with tape or glue to prevent slipping. Beyond improved aesthetics, this DIY makes the organizer more practical with solid shelves, preventing items from falling through or tipping due to the gaps between wires.
While TikTok video shows the organizer on the bathroom counter being used to wrangle daily product clutter, you could also tuck it inside a vanity or linen cabinet to turn a hard-to-see mess into a neat system with easily visible products on each tier. This approach would also allow the counters to remain entirely clear, giving the bathroom an even tidier appearance. In addition to the bathroom, the organizer is ideal for arranging spices in a kitchen cabinet, small pantry items, or products in a laundry or cleaning cabinet, allowing for the ones in the back to be raised to a higher level for clarity.
There you have it: The easiest wallet-friendly DIY tiered organizer, perfect for wrangling small items and creating an attractive storage system with better visibility for any spot in your home.