Ditch The Traditional Toilet Paper Holder: This Stylish Alternative Is Way More Unique
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding ways to add unique decor and style to a bathroom is tricky. This is a space that doesn't always get thought of for beautiful reasons. Adding a chic touch here or there goes a long way when trying to tie your home together. A little thing to swap out that makes a big impact is that boring, wall-mounted toilet paper dispenser. There are plenty of stylish toilet paper holders that will take you by surprise, and this is one you can DIY with a few thrifty finds. All you need is a tall pillar candle stand and a short piece of metal pipe.
The foundation of this stylish piece is a rustic stand that you can personalize with any color or finish you like. It gets topped with the metal rod, which acts as a spool for the tissue rolls. If you want to ditch that basic, bland handle on the wall for toilet paper holders that will up your bathroom's aesthetic, this is a fun project to try. The best part is it doesn't require any tools or heavy lifting, so it's perfect for DIY beginners.
Designing your toilet paper dispenser
As the pillar needs to be tall enough to comfortably reach as a toilet paper holder, it can be an expensive purchase. There are products like SOFE's white rustic candle holder that will meet your needs, but your cheapest source is the thrift store. You'll also need heavy duty glue, a piece of 4-inch to 5-inch long pipe, like Home Depot's Southland steel schedule 40 nipple, and a base to screw it onto, like a Pipe Decor ½-inch flange. Finally, a decorative door pull to top it off with and hide the pipe opening. With these items compiled, it's time to ditch your current wall-mounted toilet paper hardware and get crafty.
Glue the flange to the top of the candle holder, and screw on the pipe. Hide the flange by adding peel and stick wallpaper overtop or by painting it to match the base. Slide a toilet paper roll on, and stick your door pull on top to finish the look. This is a gorgeous toilet paper storage solution that comes from a budget-friendly DIY kind of place. Use items at home or found thrifting to get the most bang for your buck. Customize your new dispenser by wrapping it in jute cord for a farmhouse look, painting it back with gold leaf embellishments for a classic refined aesthetic, or Mod Podging on some floral designs. The finished product is a stylish toilet paper holder that beats the basic alternative.