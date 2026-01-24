Ditch The Traditional Toilet Paper Holder: This Stylish Alternative Is Way More Unique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding ways to add unique decor and style to a bathroom is tricky. This is a space that doesn't always get thought of for beautiful reasons. Adding a chic touch here or there goes a long way when trying to tie your home together. A little thing to swap out that makes a big impact is that boring, wall-mounted toilet paper dispenser. There are plenty of stylish toilet paper holders that will take you by surprise, and this is one you can DIY with a few thrifty finds. All you need is a tall pillar candle stand and a short piece of metal pipe.

The foundation of this stylish piece is a rustic stand that you can personalize with any color or finish you like. It gets topped with the metal rod, which acts as a spool for the tissue rolls. If you want to ditch that basic, bland handle on the wall for toilet paper holders that will up your bathroom's aesthetic, this is a fun project to try. The best part is it doesn't require any tools or heavy lifting, so it's perfect for DIY beginners.