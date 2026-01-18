The Gorgeous Toilet Paper Storage Solution That Comes From A Budget-Friendly DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bathroom storage is one of those things there never seems to be enough of, especially if you buy toilet paper in bulk. Finding ways to keep this necessity out of eyesight, but within reach, is a pain. Fortunately, with a little elbow grease and creativity, you can DIY your own custom cabinet that offers a perfect mix of functionality, beauty, and affordability. This is great if you're looking for ways to do storage in a small bathroom, or a large one, since you can personalize the measurements to suit your space.

The project from TikTok's @yourlifeiswhatyoumakeit involves a three shelf cabinet with horizontal hinged doors. The whole thing is built using ½ inch sanded plywood with 1 inch by 3 inch pine planks for the doors. If you're handy, you may even already have wood scraps in the workshop or garage that can be used to save money. If you're looking for DIY bathroom makeover ideas, a great start is the storage features like this one. A narrow toilet paper storage unit saves space in the linen closet and keeps rolls put away until you need them. It also adds a touch of luxury without paying big box store prices for premade furniture.