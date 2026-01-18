The Gorgeous Toilet Paper Storage Solution That Comes From A Budget-Friendly DIY
Bathroom storage is one of those things there never seems to be enough of, especially if you buy toilet paper in bulk. Finding ways to keep this necessity out of eyesight, but within reach, is a pain. Fortunately, with a little elbow grease and creativity, you can DIY your own custom cabinet that offers a perfect mix of functionality, beauty, and affordability. This is great if you're looking for ways to do storage in a small bathroom, or a large one, since you can personalize the measurements to suit your space.
The project from TikTok's @yourlifeiswhatyoumakeit involves a three shelf cabinet with horizontal hinged doors. The whole thing is built using ½ inch sanded plywood with 1 inch by 3 inch pine planks for the doors. If you're handy, you may even already have wood scraps in the workshop or garage that can be used to save money. If you're looking for DIY bathroom makeover ideas, a great start is the storage features like this one. A narrow toilet paper storage unit saves space in the linen closet and keeps rolls put away until you need them. It also adds a touch of luxury without paying big box store prices for premade furniture.
Building your toilet paper storage cabinet
To build your own toilet paper storage cabinet, you'll need to visit your local hardware store, or scrap wood collection, for some ½ inch sanded plywood and three 1 by 3 inch planks. You'll also need wood glue, a saw, paint, 90 degree door hinges like Chibery soft close surface mount spring hinges, a hammer and nails, paint brush, screwdriver, and screws. This is one of those great DIY bathroom ideas that will make your space look expensive on a budget. You just need to give it a little personality to tie it into your existing decor.
Measure and cut plywood for the back, frame, and shelves based on the size of your bathroom. Cut the 1 inch by 3 inch planks into doors based on the distance between shelves. Create a little window cutout in the middle of each plank and line it with more plywood for some definition and detail. Nail the frame together and give it two coats of paint. Screw on the hinges so the doors opens horizontally from the bottom. You can customize this design with different paint colors or stains, by embellishing it with stencils, or by wrapping it with peel and stick paper like Coloritto modern botanical watercolor wallpaper. Add handles or accent trim for a unique finish. No matter how you style it, you'll have an affordable yet luxurious looking way to store your toilet paper.