Wood Paneling Is Back In A Big, Beautiful, And Sustainable Way

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wooden paneling was once incredibly popular, but some designers started putting it on the back burner. However, it hasn't gone out of style. In fact, wood wall panels are now coming back in full force — though today's styles extend beyond the shiplap trend which dominated the late 2010s. If you are looking to get your hands on some modern wood paneling for either your walls or your floors, one of the best places to start is The Panel Hub: a contemporary, upscale e-commerce brand focused on delivering practical yet beautiful interior solutions. They offer over 50 wood wall panel designs that are fast and easy to install. Not only that, but they're environmentally certified and built for modern spaces.

Although interior design can feel overwhelming at times, The Panel Hub is designed to help the customer reach a stunning result without needing a depth of knowledge and skill. Not only is this brand easy to order from online, but they also offer detailed instructions for how to install each type of panel. The Panel Hub also sells all the tools necessary to install its panels, serving as a one-stop-shop for anything you might need to bring your DIY plans to life. Need a Craftsman handsaw, a Dewalt Oscillating Multi Tool, or some Gorilla Hot Glue? No need to run around to different stores or online sites – you'll find it all at a great price in The Panel Hub's installation guide.

Many of The Panel Hub's products also provide multiple installation techniques, so you can choose the option that makes the most sense for you and your space. If you aren't sure which style or color you would like to go with, you can get samples sent for $1 in as little as two to three days. Another big perk: The Panel Hub offers an uncomplicated 365-day return policy for unused panels, so you won't lose out if you order too much or decide a particular style is not exactly what you were looking for.