Wood Paneling Is Back In A Big, Beautiful, And Sustainable Way
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wooden paneling was once incredibly popular, but some designers started putting it on the back burner. However, it hasn't gone out of style. In fact, wood wall panels are now coming back in full force — though today's styles extend beyond the shiplap trend which dominated the late 2010s. If you are looking to get your hands on some modern wood paneling for either your walls or your floors, one of the best places to start is The Panel Hub: a contemporary, upscale e-commerce brand focused on delivering practical yet beautiful interior solutions. They offer over 50 wood wall panel designs that are fast and easy to install. Not only that, but they're environmentally certified and built for modern spaces.
Although interior design can feel overwhelming at times, The Panel Hub is designed to help the customer reach a stunning result without needing a depth of knowledge and skill. Not only is this brand easy to order from online, but they also offer detailed instructions for how to install each type of panel. The Panel Hub also sells all the tools necessary to install its panels, serving as a one-stop-shop for anything you might need to bring your DIY plans to life. Need a Craftsman handsaw, a Dewalt Oscillating Multi Tool, or some Gorilla Hot Glue? No need to run around to different stores or online sites – you'll find it all at a great price in The Panel Hub's installation guide.
Many of The Panel Hub's products also provide multiple installation techniques, so you can choose the option that makes the most sense for you and your space. If you aren't sure which style or color you would like to go with, you can get samples sent for $1 in as little as two to three days. Another big perk: The Panel Hub offers an uncomplicated 365-day return policy for unused panels, so you won't lose out if you order too much or decide a particular style is not exactly what you were looking for.
Indoor, outdoor, and more to explore
The Wood Wall Panel Collection offers some of their most popular selections that range in style and price — though all are made with sustainably sourced materials and crafted by skilled professionals. By eliminating the intermediary and maintaining a lean line of modular inventory, the Panel Hub can pass along savings of up to 50% compared to traditional office furniture of the same quality. That savings doesn't mean you'll lose out on quality. Products are supported by a 10-year manufacturer's warranty™ and InsureShield shipment protection.
The Panel Hub offers styles with both flush and raised paneling, with everything from long linear panels to hexagons to irregular patterns and more. Many wooden wall panel selections also come with multiple stain options so that you can choose a color that works best for your space and design goals. The Natural Oak Crossing Lines Solid Wood Wall Panel in particular lends itself to creative use, as they can be placed on the same side for a uniform look or on interchanging sides for more variation.
Though there are many indoor selections to choose from, these panels are not limited to the interior. In fact, there are seven options that are designed for both indoor and outdoor use — perfect if you are aiming for a super sleek and cohesive look that carries from the exterior to the inside. This particular type of wood wall paneling is limited to the LineaPanel design, but the simplicity makes for a stunning result. Plus, you can place them either vertically or horizontally.
Noise reduction is useful when you can't keep quiet about your new interior
Indoor and outdoor use is not the only special feature that the Wood Wall Panel Collection has to offer. It also offers a collection called the SoundPanel which is designed to minimize noise, and looks and works great in both personal and commercial buildings. Whether you are using it to create a more peaceful bedroom or reduce the inevitable din of a cafe, this paneling is stunning, requires minimal upkeep, and has a glue-free design – so you could even remove it to use again should you need to move to another space.
The Panel Hub is dedicated to crafting products that bring the natural charm and warmth of real wood into interior spaces with ecoconsciousness at the forefront. These wood wall panels are easy to order and install for both professional and inexperienced home decorators. Featuring quick two-hour installation, global free shipping, and premium certifications for quality (CE, EPD, FSC), this collection blends natural texture with high-end performance and design, bringing quiet luxury to your home.