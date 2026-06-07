Ditch The Blinds And Curtains: Erin Napier's Kitchen Window Idea Doubles As Storage

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There are many types of kitchen window treatments to consider for your cooking space. However, if the usual blinds, curtains, or shades don't feel quite right, why not consider going without coverings altogether? Ditching these furnishings can feel like an out-there idea, but there are plenty of other options to dress up kitchen windows, sans traditional treatments.

Drawing inspiration from Erin Napier's own kitchen, glass shelves can be a bold, creative alternative to boring blinds or curtains. In an Instagram post from 2024, the HGTV star shared a snapshot of the windows above her sink. They had a clear glass shelf running across them, just a foot above the window ledge. Since the shelves were transparent, they didn't interfere with the view outside — but they still offered plenty of interest and tons of extra storage space. In fact, Napier was able to stash her surplus of garden tomatoes on top!

Best of all, this idea conjures storage space from thin air: It's rare to use a window for storage. You can use the shelves to store all manner of kitchen accessories. It offers a spot for everyday items you want to keep within reach, like herbs, hand soap, or a dishwashing caddy. You could even create a gorgeous plant-filled kitchen window. Generally, the shelves are a good spot for potted plants and decor that otherwise clutters usable counter space. Just keep in mind that the area can get hot in direct sunlight, so you might not want to leave sensitive plants or produce there for long.