Ditch The Blinds And Curtains: Erin Napier's Kitchen Window Idea Doubles As Storage
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There are many types of kitchen window treatments to consider for your cooking space. However, if the usual blinds, curtains, or shades don't feel quite right, why not consider going without coverings altogether? Ditching these furnishings can feel like an out-there idea, but there are plenty of other options to dress up kitchen windows, sans traditional treatments.
Drawing inspiration from Erin Napier's own kitchen, glass shelves can be a bold, creative alternative to boring blinds or curtains. In an Instagram post from 2024, the HGTV star shared a snapshot of the windows above her sink. They had a clear glass shelf running across them, just a foot above the window ledge. Since the shelves were transparent, they didn't interfere with the view outside — but they still offered plenty of interest and tons of extra storage space. In fact, Napier was able to stash her surplus of garden tomatoes on top!
Best of all, this idea conjures storage space from thin air: It's rare to use a window for storage. You can use the shelves to store all manner of kitchen accessories. It offers a spot for everyday items you want to keep within reach, like herbs, hand soap, or a dishwashing caddy. You could even create a gorgeous plant-filled kitchen window. Generally, the shelves are a good spot for potted plants and decor that otherwise clutters usable counter space. Just keep in mind that the area can get hot in direct sunlight, so you might not want to leave sensitive plants or produce there for long.
Install glass shelves over kitchen windows as a unique curtain alternative
Napier keeps the windows above the sink open and airy by omitting blinds or curtains. To add storage (and visual flair), she tucks a glass shelf into each window frame. The bold swap has a cozy look that aligns with Napier's warm, Southern hospitality-inspired design aesthetic. As an early adopter of Grandmillenial style, her usage and styling nail the combination of a trendy look and old-school functionality.
If you want to copy the look, start by looking for shelves. A suitable shelf for this project should fit nicely within the window frame, spanning the entire width. When measuring, make sure to account for the shelving hardware, since you'll need to mount the shelf to the window jamb on each side. It's also best for the shelf to be relatively shallow, keeping it completely within the window frame for a neat look.
Consider glass bathroom shelves as a good starting point. The JQK Bathroom Glass Shelf comes in various sizes, which will suit many standard windows. For irregularly-sized windows, consider a custom option like the Fab Glass and Mirror Custom Glass Shelf. Install it using glass shelf brackets. If you can't install shelves at all, acrylic suction shelves like the Lifewit Window Plant Floating Shelves attach to the window and offer a similar look, minus any drilling. If your goal is a cozy but airy coastal Grandmother aesthetic, stick with clear glass or acrylic. A farmhouse kitchen background combined with the sleeker glass shelves has a homey but contemporary look that wood shelves won't offer.