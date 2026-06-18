Designer-Coded: Peel And Stick Your Way To A Stunning Home (With Cash To Spare)

Of all of the gorgeous materials in the interior design world, the one that has me in an undeniable chokehold is tile. I could spend hours drooling over the unique designs, perfectly imperfect handmade finishes, and rich color palettes. And when it's installed? Hardly anything has more knock-you-off-your-feet "wow" factor than a room full of luxe tile. Even as a professional interior designer who works on regular renovations, seeing tile finally installed at a project never fails to take my breath away. Unfortunately, the bill often has a similar effect on the homeowner.

Your renovation budget usually has to take a major hit in order to achieve the stunning aesthetics and visual impact of fabulous tile, which, according to Angi, costs anywhere from $5 (that must be a joke — I've never in my career seen tile installed that cheap!) to $45 per square foot for materials and installation. And it's not outlandish to end up on the higher side of that range when calculating your tile installation costs — after all, those popular handmade Zellige tiles will run you $10 to upwards of $20 a square foot for materials alone. This adds up insanely fast!

Thankfully, the internet is an amazing place full of clever alternatives to get the look for less, and tile is no exception. The quality of affordable peel-and-stick tile options has become pretty impressive, with convincing finishes and straightforward DIY installation that could save you thousands. While it will never take the place of traditional tile for wet areas that need waterproofing, your next decorative tile project in a (mostly) dry area, such as a kitchen backsplash or bathroom vanity wall, could cost you a whole lot less by utilizing beautiful peel-and-stick tile alternatives.