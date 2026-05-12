The Downsides To Peel-And-Stick Tiles You'll Wish You Knew Before Installing

Peel-and-stick tiles may seem like the perfect solution if you're renting, renovating on a budget, or just don't want to make a long-term commitment. They're affordable, DIY-friendly, and come in a huge assortment of colors and styles. However, there are some serious downsides worth considering before buying enough rolls to cover every backsplash in your house. They also come with cons you need to know before investing in peel-and-stick flooring. From cheap materials that degrade and devalue your home to application and adhesive issues that negatively impact the finished look, peel-and-stick tiles aren't always the best choice.

There are plenty of valid reasons people use peel-and-stick tiles for home improvement projects. Hugely popular with renters, many peel-and-stick products are designed to be removable, which is ideal if you want to spruce up your space but aren't allowed to make any permanent changes. For homeowners, the affordability is also attractive when compared to tile installation costs. For example, according to Angi, the average tile backsplash installation cost is $1,000. Peel-and-stick options, meanwhile, are not only a much cheaper material option than many ceramic, glass, or natural stone products, but they also don't require hiring a professional installer, which can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Of course, as with all home improvement projects, you get what you pay for. Despite the accessible price tag and installation convenience, peel-and-stick tiles lack the depth of real tile. Installation issues can make them look even cheaper. And combined, this can turn off buyers if you decide to sell.