Forget Sage Green — This Paint Shade Is Becoming The New Favorite In Stylish Homes

In 2026, homeowners and designers are moving away from subtle shades like sage and towards colors that are more playful and interesting. If you're looking for enviable green room ideas, then your best bet is emerald green. It's bold, impactful, and stylish, making it a great choice for people who love green but are sick of more muted shades. No matter what room you're trying to decorate, adding a splash of emerald green paint might just be the right call.

Emerald green offers a fantastic balance between being lively and soothing. It offers your home a richer, deeper color without being overwhelming. Not to mention the association with gemstones makes emerald green feel luxurious and sophisticated. If you're worried about a vibrant jewel-tone emerald green being too much for your home, there are more subdued shades of emerald that will still add depth to your decor. Despite its bold look, emerald green is also surprisingly versatile. It can be the star of the show, but looks just as stylish in a supporting role, so you can feel free to paint your entire walls, just the trim, or even your wooden furniture.

It's also a great color for drawing attention to specific details in any room. "There is nothing like an emerald green paint saturated in a room with great architectural details. It brings out all the characteristics that make the eyes wonder over every line in awe," Reaves of R&R Interior Design 365 told The Zoe Report, adding that "The opportunities are endless when you use a beautiful color like this in your home." Whether the details you want to highlight are ornately carved cabinets or a DIY chair rail, a coat of emerald paint will be sure to grab guests' eyes.