The Sophisticated Front Door Color That's Taking Over Exterior Home Design Trends

Since the jewel tones span across the color wheel, it's not quite as simple as choosing a single color. The best way to pick the perfect front door color, however, is to decide on one or more jewel tones that you are drawn to. From there, pick up some paint samples that hover around this specific color. Although you may think that you found the right color inside the store or online, there's a good chance it will look different once you get it out in the real world. This means you want to ensure that it will not only look how you would like in different lighting during the day, but also when next to the rest of the exterior of your house. For best results, do some swatches on the outside of your door (or tape on your chips for a cheaper and easier option) and check in for a couple days to see which one consistently appeals the most.

You may also want to look beyond your own home for inspiration and consider your neighboring homes and landscape. Pulling colors from your surroundings — especially natural ones — is a great way to make your home feel like it belongs. If you are hoping to invoke a certain feeling from your door color, resort to color theory and psychology. While all jewel tones will bring a sense of warmth and luxury, the base color will also play a role; for example green provides a sense of healing, blue gives peace, and red brings out excitement and strength.