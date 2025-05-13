The Sophisticated Front Door Color That's Taking Over Exterior Home Design Trends
When you enter a home, one of your very first impressions is taken from the front door. So even though it is not the largest element on the face of a house, it is one of the most instrumental in setting a mood and tone for anyone you invite to your home. While adding a bright pop of color was once a popular trend for transforming outdated front doors, recent design preferences have leaned more towards a neutral color palette. But if committing to a bright color feels like a step too far or neutral tones are quite eye-catching enough, you may find your happy place in a jewel tone. These shades span the color wheel and typically include sapphire, amethyst, ruby, emerald, and citrine, giving you a range of colors that is vibrant and rich while still feeling somewhat organic.
Since many of these colors are close cousins to primary and secondary colors, they also lend themselves to compatibility with many seasonal decorations (as well as other jewel tones), which can help keep your outdoor space feeling cohesive and intentional. One of the draws with brightly colored doors is that they create a focal point on the front of a home and subsequently increase curb appeal. Jewel tones are a great way to guide the eye without feeling overpowering or out of place. Plus, these colors pair well with neutrals like browns and grays, so they can enhance the exterior of an otherwise plain home while still complementing the rest of the home.
How to choose the right tone for your door
Since the jewel tones span across the color wheel, it's not quite as simple as choosing a single color. The best way to pick the perfect front door color, however, is to decide on one or more jewel tones that you are drawn to. From there, pick up some paint samples that hover around this specific color. Although you may think that you found the right color inside the store or online, there's a good chance it will look different once you get it out in the real world. This means you want to ensure that it will not only look how you would like in different lighting during the day, but also when next to the rest of the exterior of your house. For best results, do some swatches on the outside of your door (or tape on your chips for a cheaper and easier option) and check in for a couple days to see which one consistently appeals the most.
You may also want to look beyond your own home for inspiration and consider your neighboring homes and landscape. Pulling colors from your surroundings — especially natural ones — is a great way to make your home feel like it belongs. If you are hoping to invoke a certain feeling from your door color, resort to color theory and psychology. While all jewel tones will bring a sense of warmth and luxury, the base color will also play a role; for example green provides a sense of healing, blue gives peace, and red brings out excitement and strength.