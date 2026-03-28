HGTV Star Hilary Farr Loves This Glass Door Design That Helps Preserve Privacy

HGTV's Hilary Farr is the source of many great home design tips, from her favorite calming bedroom paint color to unique front door ideas. If your entryway is in need of a makeover, but glass doors feel too exposed, consider following her lead. The front door of Farr's North Carolina home features glass with a beautiful texture. The texture obscures the interior, letting in plenty of natural light for a stress-free home while keeping prying eyes from seeing into her space.

In an Instagram post, Farr explained her thought process when choosing the door. "I knew I wanted a front door that would be an unexpected design with the traditional brick exterior of the house." Farr explained, adding her list of qualities the door needed to have; "It must not be too modern. It must look beautiful from the inside and the exterior. It must let in maximum natural light but give privacy. It must be sturdy." The final design was a door with several textured glass panels, framed in sleek black metal.

Farr certainly seems satisfied! According to Clark Hall Doors, the team who helped create her door, Farr said "The door is the perfect go-between. It makes its own statement, it's not traditional, it's not hard edge contemporary, it's perfect in literally any setting." The specific texture used in her door is Flemish glass, which has a soft, wave-like pattern to it. The warping of the surface obscures details, so anyone looking in (or out) will see colors, shapes, and movement, but won't get a clear view. Flemish glass is also great at diffusing light, creating a softer, more gentle atmosphere and reducing glare.