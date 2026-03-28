HGTV Star Hilary Farr Loves This Glass Door Design That Helps Preserve Privacy
HGTV's Hilary Farr is the source of many great home design tips, from her favorite calming bedroom paint color to unique front door ideas. If your entryway is in need of a makeover, but glass doors feel too exposed, consider following her lead. The front door of Farr's North Carolina home features glass with a beautiful texture. The texture obscures the interior, letting in plenty of natural light for a stress-free home while keeping prying eyes from seeing into her space.
In an Instagram post, Farr explained her thought process when choosing the door. "I knew I wanted a front door that would be an unexpected design with the traditional brick exterior of the house." Farr explained, adding her list of qualities the door needed to have; "It must not be too modern. It must look beautiful from the inside and the exterior. It must let in maximum natural light but give privacy. It must be sturdy." The final design was a door with several textured glass panels, framed in sleek black metal.
Farr certainly seems satisfied! According to Clark Hall Doors, the team who helped create her door, Farr said "The door is the perfect go-between. It makes its own statement, it's not traditional, it's not hard edge contemporary, it's perfect in literally any setting." The specific texture used in her door is Flemish glass, which has a soft, wave-like pattern to it. The warping of the surface obscures details, so anyone looking in (or out) will see colors, shapes, and movement, but won't get a clear view. Flemish glass is also great at diffusing light, creating a softer, more gentle atmosphere and reducing glare.
Using textured glass for your own front door
If your own front entryway could use more light without sacrificing privacy, a textured glass door might be the perfect fit. It's also an easy way to transform an outdated front door. However, which texture you choose and how much of it you use will depend on what balance of light and privacy you want. HGTV star Hilary Farr's door is almost entirely glass, which maximizes the amount of light that comes in. However, if you'd rather maximize privacy, smaller panels might be a better fit. Smaller panels are also generally more affordable, especially if you already have a door and are just swapping the glass. Since textured glass can be more expensive than clear glass, sizing your panels to fit your budget is a smart move.
Once you've decided how much of your door should be glass, it's time to pick a pattern. The Flemish glass that Farr uses offers some increased privacy and a lot of light, but some things are still visible through it. If you're only using a few panels, your front door looks into an entry hallway, your home is set back away from the street, or you have something else in your yard to block some of the view, then Flemish glass may be a great choice.
However, if your home is right against the street and your front door opens directly into your living room, you might feel more secure with a pattern that obscures the interior. Textures such as citrus glass and rain glass provide more privacy, but let in varying degrees of light. If you need extra privacy but want to use larger panels, opt for one of these textures over Flemish glass.