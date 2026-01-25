Hilary Farr's Favorite Bedroom Paint Color Instantly Calms A Room
A 2011 study published in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology suggested that we spend about a third of our lives in bed – so cultivating a bedroom space that feels pleasant is clearly important for our well-being. There are many ways to make your bedroom a sanctuary of sleep: Creating a plant-themed bedroom, choosing the softest and coziest linens, and using soft lighting can all help make a serene place for you to rest in. The color of your walls can also have a big impact on your bedroom mood. Choosing the right paint color for your home is always a challenge, however, and you can easily get lost in a sea of samples as you try to track down the right shade. Luckily, Hilary Farr, host of HGTV's "Love It or List It," has done the work for you, picking a favorite color for bedrooms that is sure to bring on sweet dreams.
Writing on HGTV's blog, Farr highlights Behr's Contemplation 700E-3 as one of her favorite bedroom paints. An "ethereal" shade somewhere between gray and sage, this subdued color pairs well with other neutrals as well as darker accents. Its name conjures time for quiet thinking, and Farr echoes that sentiment. "You'll start to feel the calm envelop you the minute it touches your walls," she writes. And what's a better feeling to evoke in a bedroom than calmness?
How can a color calm a room?
How colors affect our moods has been the subject of extensive scientific study. Famous artists like Picasso and Van Gogh were very much aware of how color invoked emotions in their art, from energetic reds to melancholy blues and soothing yellows. Studies have also found that green shades reduce stress levels, and certain shades of gray can provide a calming vibe — so it isn't surprising that gray-green shades like Contemplation 700E-3 have gained a lot of popularity in recent years with home stagers and decorators.
On the canvas of your own walls, Contemplation will bring a mellow neutral — it's not as plain as white, but it also isn't one of those too-bright bedroom paint colors you'll wish you never used. You can cover your entire room with this paint color, or paint it on an accent wall with a lighter cream or white on your other walls. Alternatively, you could lean into the earthy tones of Contemplation by balancing it with greener or even rosier hues. Behr recommends the brighter Gallery Green S400-5 and pink-hued Vintage Charm N160-3 as potential pairings for Contemplation. Whatever direction you go in, Contemplation will provide a good foundation for a sophisticated and calming bedroom palette, setting you up for peaceful slumber.