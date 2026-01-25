Hilary Farr's Favorite Bedroom Paint Color Instantly Calms A Room

A 2011 study published in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology suggested that we spend about a third of our lives in bed – so cultivating a bedroom space that feels pleasant is clearly important for our well-being. There are many ways to make your bedroom a sanctuary of sleep: Creating a plant-themed bedroom, choosing the softest and coziest linens, and using soft lighting can all help make a serene place for you to rest in. The color of your walls can also have a big impact on your bedroom mood. Choosing the right paint color for your home is always a challenge, however, and you can easily get lost in a sea of samples as you try to track down the right shade. Luckily, Hilary Farr, host of HGTV's "Love It or List It," has done the work for you, picking a favorite color for bedrooms that is sure to bring on sweet dreams.

Writing on HGTV's blog, Farr highlights Behr's Contemplation 700E-3 as one of her favorite bedroom paints. An "ethereal" shade somewhere between gray and sage, this subdued color pairs well with other neutrals as well as darker accents. Its name conjures time for quiet thinking, and Farr echoes that sentiment. "You'll start to feel the calm envelop you the minute it touches your walls," she writes. And what's a better feeling to evoke in a bedroom than calmness?